Can you help Las Vegas News Bureau ID people in old photos?

Fremont Hotel interiors and press party with Miss Skyscraper in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 12, 1956. (this is only a sampling of photos) credit: Las Vegas News Bureau.

Liberace and friends. The Beatles Collection, August 20, 1964: The Beatles (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr) performed two shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 1964 to sold out crowds. They were sponsored and stayed at the Sahara Hotel. This collection contains over one hundred images of their two performances in Las Vegas; including images of the Beatles arriving at McCarran International Airport, at the Sahara Hotel, Las Vegas Convention Center and in automobiles. CREDIT: Las Vegas News Bureau

Showgirl In Las Vegas, Nevada. 1950c. credit: Las Vegas News Bureau.

2/11/57 Victor Borge opening at the Frontier

1950's Women working in Las Vegas early police women at work photo taken between 1952-1954

1/1/54 Night of Stars In 1950, Variety Clubs International granted a charter to a group of local resort and entertainment executives to hold a Tent of The Midway located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and to be known as Tent No. 39. For many years, Tent 39 sponsored the annual Night of Stars, which attracted thousands to the old Elks Stadium and later at Cashman Field to be entertained by some of the biggest names in show business

A hometown photo shoot of the Dunes harem with Alexander(?) in Las Vegas, Nevada. August 7, 1956. credit: Las Vegas News Bureau.

A hometown photo shoot with Miss Fishing lure and Joe E. Lewis at the El Rancho Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 3, 1956. credit: Joe Buck/Las Vegas News Bureau.

Hank Henry (center) at a Variety Club induction dinner at the Riviera in Las Vegas, Nevada January 1, 1956. (this is only a sampling of photos) credit: Las Vegas News Bureau.

The Sands operators at the telephone switchboard in Las Vegas, Nevada circa 1955. These photos were taken for hometown publicity photos. Credit: Las Vegas News Bureau.

1/14/54 Variety Club dinner installation of officers at the Last Frontier Hotel 5151-0008

Flamingo, Abe Shiller with guests on May 15, 1954 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Las Vegas News Bureau. Sign says Utah-Nevada Hotel Association. CREDIT: Las Vegas News Bureau

Showgirls performing a line number with blue fans at the Sands In Las Vegas, Nevada. 1952c. credit: Las Vegas News Bureau.

Think of it as not just a photography exhibition, but also as a communitywide game, like a Las Vegas-specific version of “Who Am I?” or maybe, “Who’s Waldo?”

The object: To help the Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum identify some of the unidentified people seen in old photos from their collections.

The photos will be displayed in an interactive exhibit, “Las Vegas Lineup,” which runs through Oct. 1, at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. After its run there, the exhibit will move to the Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., in October and to the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., in December.

Can you identify anyone in these photos from the exhibit?

Lisa Jacob, the news bureau’s director, says viewers who recognize somebody in the photos are asked to send an email to the news bureau (news@lvcva.com).

