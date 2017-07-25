Can you help Las Vegas News Bureau ID people in old photos?

Think of it as not just a photography exhibition, but also as a communitywide game, like a Las Vegas-specific version of “Who Am I?” or maybe, “Who’s Waldo?”
The object: To help the Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum identify some of the unidentified people seen in old photos from their collections.
The photos will be displayed in an interactive exhibit, “Las Vegas Lineup,” which runs through Oct. 1, at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. After its run there, the exhibit will move to the Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., in October and to the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., in December.
Can you identify anyone in these photos from the exhibit?
Lisa Jacob, the news bureau’s director, says viewers who recognize somebody in the photos are asked to send an email to the news bureau (news@lvcva.com).
Contact John Przybys at reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.