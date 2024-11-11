52°F
Daniel Tosh announces 4 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Daniel Tosh (Courtesy Live Nation)
Daniel Tosh (Courtesy Live Nation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2024 - 8:07 am
 

Comedian Daniel Tosh has announced he will return to the Las Vegas Strip with four performances scheduled next year.

According to promoter Live Nation, Tosh will perform at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 8, Saturday, April 26, Saturday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. All shows are set for at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling 800.745.3000.

