Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis dead at age 91 — PHOTOS

Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis has died at his home in Las Vegas. He was 91.
His family confirmed his death Sunday morning: “Famed comedian, actor and legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home in Las Vegas with his family by his side.” According to the family, Lewis died at 9:15 a.m.
He was the son of entertainers —Danny Levitch, a song-and-dance man, and Rae Levitch, a pianist, who performed with the surname Lewis when performing vaudeville acts.
In 1946, Lewis co-starred in a nightclub act with Dean Martin, who would later become part of Las Vegas’ Rat Pack. In the act, Martin was calm, singing unflappably; Lewis was jittery, scampering manically. After pratfalls Lewis would utter his trademark, “Hey, lay-dee!”
Lewis and Martin landed major gigs at New York’s Copacabana and Roxy Theater and Atlantic City’s 500 Club. In the 1940s and 1950s, the pair combined on movies including “Pardners,” (1956) “The Stooge” (1951) and “My Friend Irma,” (1949) and “The Caddy” (1953). On television, they co-hosted “The Colgate Comedy Hour” from 1950 to 1955 on NBC.
Lewis broke with Martin in 1956 and wrote, directed and starred in movies. His credits include Lewis acted in dozens of movies, including “The Sad Sack” (1957), “The Ladies Man” (1961), and famously “The Bellboy” (1960) and “The Nutty Professor” (1963).
He also famously became a spokesman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a charity for which he raised vast sums. His Muscular Dystrophy telethon started in 1966; they raised some $1.5 billion, including more than $60 million in 2009. U.S. Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wis., nominated Lewis for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977 for his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Lewis’ final stage performances were Oct. 1-2 at South Point Showroom. He had been hospitalized from June 3 to Aug. 7, suffering from a urinary tract infection.
