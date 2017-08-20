Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis dead at age 91 — PHOTOS

Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis has died at his home in Las Vegas. He was 91.

Actor and comedian Jerry Lewis poses during an interview April 12, 2014, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The 91-year-old comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday, June 2, 2017, so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition. Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly. (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Jerry Lewis shares stories during the Nevada Sesquicentennial All-Star Concert at The Smith Center on Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Las Vegas. The variety show, featuring many Las Vegas entertainers, celebrated Nevadaճ 150th anniversary and applauded Nevadaճ cultural heritage. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis clown around February 1, 1955, at the Sands in Las Vegas as they entertain troops taking part in Desert Rock exercises. The Desert Rock exercises involved troops operating in proximity to atmospheric nuclear tests at the Nevada Proving Grounds. These particular troops most likely were taking part in Desert Rock IV, which was part of Operation Teapot. CREDIT: Las Vegas News Bureau

Jerry Lewis poses for a photo in his Las Vegas home Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Luxor headliner Criss Angel plants one on Jerry Lewis after a performance of "Mindfreak Live" on Saturday, March 25 2017. (Courtesy)

Cirque du Soleil's "Mystere" cast member Brian Dewhurst and Jerry Lewis at the show Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at T.I. in Las Vegas. (Cirque du Soleil)

Jerry Lewis performs during the final show of his run at the South Point, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Jerry Lewis has a laugh in his dressing room after the final show of his run at the South Point, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Jerry Lewis and Carrot Top are shown backstage at the Luxor's Atrium Theater on Thursday night. (Courtesy)

Jerry Lewis is shown with Robert DeNiro during an event at the Friar's Club in New York honoring Martin Scorsese on Wednesday night.

Jerry Lewis and Celine Dion backstage before her show Wednesday night at Caesars Palace. (Cashman for Caesars Entertainment)

There are only a handful of Jerry Lewis movies that have never been released on home video, and one of those will finally be made available by the boutique Blu-ray/DVD label Kino Lorber on April 11, the Naval farce "Don't Give Up the Ship" (1959).

In this Jan. 21, 1949 file photo, big band singer Margaret Whiting is flanked by Jerry Lewis, left, and Dean Martin at the Hollywood Brown Derby on in Los Angeles. Whiting, the sweet-voiced singer who sold millions of records in the 1940s and 1950s with sentimental ballads such as "Moonlight in Vermont" and "It Might As Well Be Spring," died Monday, Jan 10, 2011 at the age of 86. (AP Photo/File)

Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis ride down Main Street of Las Vegas on April 5, 1953, enroute to theatre for premiere of latest film. Parts of the picture were made in the gambling-resort city and a parade and celebration held for the showing of the picture, the first premiere ever held in Las Vegas. (Frank Filan/AP)

Dan Martin, left, and Jerry Lewis, whose comedy team broke up more than 20 years ago, appear together for the first time since the breakup on Lewis annual telethon for Muscular Dystrophy, Sept. 7, 1976, Las Vegas, Nev. Frank Sinatra, one of many stars who appeared, brought Martin along as a surprise. (AP)

Jerry Lewis, left, and Frank Sinatra, right, joke as Danny Thomas cuts the huge star-shaped birthday cake at a party to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 25, 1956. (AP)

Jerry Lewis interacts with the press at the Friars Club before his 90th birthday celebration on Friday, April 8, 2016, in New York. (Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

Legendary actor/comedian Jerry Lewis takes part in an interview at the South Coast hotel-casino on Thursday, August 26, 2010, in Las Vegas. Lewis is scheduled to host his annual televised Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon on Labor Day weekend at the casino. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

His family confirmed his death Sunday morning: “Famed comedian, actor and legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home in Las Vegas with his family by his side.” According to the family, Lewis died at 9:15 a.m.

He was the son of entertainers —Danny Levitch, a song-and-dance man, and Rae Levitch, a pianist, who performed with the surname Lewis when performing vaudeville acts.

In 1946, Lewis co-starred in a nightclub act with Dean Martin, who would later become part of Las Vegas’ Rat Pack. In the act, Martin was calm, singing unflappably; Lewis was jittery, scampering manically. After pratfalls Lewis would utter his trademark, “Hey, lay-dee!”

Lewis and Martin landed major gigs at New York’s Copacabana and Roxy Theater and Atlantic City’s 500 Club. In the 1940s and 1950s, the pair combined on movies including “Pardners,” (1956) “The Stooge” (1951) and “My Friend Irma,” (1949) and “The Caddy” (1953). On television, they co-hosted “The Colgate Comedy Hour” from 1950 to 1955 on NBC.

Lewis broke with Martin in 1956 and wrote, directed and starred in movies. His credits include Lewis acted in dozens of movies, including “The Sad Sack” (1957), “The Ladies Man” (1961), and famously “The Bellboy” (1960) and “The Nutty Professor” (1963).

He also famously became a spokesman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a charity for which he raised vast sums. His Muscular Dystrophy telethon started in 1966; they raised some $1.5 billion, including more than $60 million in 2009. U.S. Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wis., nominated Lewis for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977 for his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Lewis’ final stage performances were Oct. 1-2 at South Point Showroom. He had been hospitalized from June 3 to Aug. 7, suffering from a urinary tract infection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.