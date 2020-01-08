Happy 85th birthday, Elvis Presley — PHOTOS

Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Jan. 8, 1935.

In this April 30, 1956, file photo, Elvis Presley is shown at the New Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/File)

Singer Elvis Presley is shown between takes at his first RCA Victor recording session in Nashville, Tennessee in January, 1956. (AP Photo)

Liberace, left, is shown with his brother George Liberace, center, and Elvis Presley, at the New Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas on April 30, 1956. (AP Photo)

Piano virtuoso Liberace is shown playing the guitar with Elvis Presley at the piano in November 1956 at the Riviera Hotel in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

This May 1967 file photo of Elvis Presley and his new bride Priscilla cutting the cake at their wedding reception in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding day at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967. (Don Zirkle/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elvis Presley is seen in this 1964 portrait. (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley performs during a concert in Providence, R.I. on May 23, 1977, three months before his death. (AP Photo)

This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley during a performance. (AP Photo, files)

Elvis Presley and actress Ann-Margret shown in a publicity photo for the 1964 film, "Viva Las Vegas". (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley is shown at the International Hotel where he made his first public stage appearance in 9 years in Las Vegas, Nev., in Aug. 1969. (AP Photo)

In this May 1, 1967, file photo, singer Elvis Presley and his bride, the former Priscilla Beaulieu, appear at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, after their wedding. (AP Photo/File)

An American icon, “The King” made his mark in Las Vegas with a comeback residency starting in July 1969. He played more than 600 sold-out shows over 7 years at the International Hotel (now the Westgate).

Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42.

Check out some scenes from his life in the photo gallery above.

Happy birthday, King.