Happy 85th birthday, Elvis Presley — PHOTOS
Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Jan. 8, 1935. He would have turned 85 today.
An American icon, “The King” made his mark in Las Vegas with a comeback residency starting in July 1969. He played more than 600 sold-out shows over 7 years at the International Hotel (now the Westgate).
Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42.
Happy birthday, King.