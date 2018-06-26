Heather Locklear arrested for alleged attack on first responders

Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of fighting with first responders for the second time this year, authorities said Monday.

This booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shows actress Heather Locklear who was arrested on suspicion of fighting first responders after a report of a domestic dispute on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In this July 24, 2013 file photo, actress Heather Locklear arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of fighting first responders for the second time this year. Ventura County Sheriff’s officials say Locklear was released from jail Monday after posting $20,000 bail. Authorities say Locklear appeared to be extremely intoxicated when deputies arrived at her Southern California home after a report of a domestic dispute at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say she kicked a deputy and a paramedic. She was taken to a hospital and booked into jail. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Locklear appeared extremely intoxicated when deputies arrived at her Southern California home at about 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate a dispute between Locklear and either family members or friends, Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian said.

Locklear kicked one of the deputies then kicked a paramedic who was called to evaluate her because of her intoxication, Kuredjian said.

She was taken to a hospital then taken to jail and booked on two misdemeanor battery counts, he said.

Locklear was released Monday morning after posting $20,000 bail.

She checked in to a treatment facility later Monday, a person close to Locklear said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of medical privacy restrictions.

Locklear’s managers did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

In February, she was arrested under similar circumstances and charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer. Authorities say she attacked four deputies called to her home because of a dispute with her boyfriend. She has pleaded not guilty in that case, which remains pending.

The 56-year-old actress was among the biggest television stars of the 1980s and 1990s, with roles on “Dynasty,” ”T.J. Hooker” and “Melrose Place.”

She still works frequently, with recurring roles on cable shows like “Franklin & Bash” and the Tyler Perry series “Too Close to Home.”

But she has struggled in recent years with substance abuse. In 2008, she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs. She pleaded to a lesser charge of reckless driving and was sentenced to unsupervised probation.