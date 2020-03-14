66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Celebrity

Kerry Washington talks ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

By C.L. Gaber • Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2020 - 2:20 pm
 

Kerry Washington is a boss. Case in point: her answer when she weighs producing her own work versus starring in blockbuster films.

“I don’t know why we can’t be in charge of blockbusters,” Washington, 43, says of a woman’s role in Hollywood. “Why are they mutually exclusive questions?”

Washington has partnered with another A-lister — Reese Witherspoon — to produce and star in the series “Little Fires Everywhere,” debuting Wednesday on Hulu. It’s the screen adaptation of Celeste Ng’s best-seller about the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family, including Witherspoon as Elena Richardson, and an enigmatic mother, Mia Warren (Washington), and her daughter, Pearl, who upend their lives in Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the late 1990s.

Review-Journal: What is your idea of the perfect Sunday?

Kerry Washington: Sunday is about being with the people you love. … It’s nice to have a rest day. When it comes to doing things, we like to spend a lot of time outdoors together.

What was the appeal of “Little Fires Everywhere?”

I think from the beginning, the book really delves into class, sociopolitical differences and cultural differences. And I think adding race into that is a lot to unpack. It’s wonderful because all of these issues are present, but they’re embodied into these really interesting women.

You’ve also produced the series through your company Simpson Street. Does that name have a special meaning?

It’s named after the block my mom lived on as a kid. She was one of seven kids. We used to hear these legendary stories about what happened on Simpson Street. One of the first films I produced was “Confirmation.” My mom and two of her sisters were at the premiere. I didn’t tell them the name of my company. I’ll never forget that when the screen flashed Simpson Street, the whole row — my two aunts, my mom and their husbands — were so excited.

You’re from the Bronx, where your mom was a professor and your dad a real estate broker. How did you decide to become an actress?

(Laughs): Me and J-Lo from the Bronx. I’m just Kerry from the block. … I always loved performing. I acted with a teen group and went to the Spence School in Manhattan. Acting was just a natural outlet and I loved stepping into the shoes of another person.

Spence was a prestigious school. But you weren’t the richest girl in terms of money.

When I was growing up in the Bronx, I still thought we were rich because we had a dishwasher and a microwave. And we had two cars. But at Spence, kids had helipads on top of roofs so they could go to the Hamptons. I was like, “What’s a helipad?” At about 10 or 11, I started to realize that the place where I went to school eight hours a day was an entirely different universe from the place I went home to at night. I remember having to navigate a lot of complex feelings.

How did you deal with early career rejection?

It was mostly about faith. About a belief that my life was going to be a life of goodness. And what was meant to be was meant to be. I always trusted my path. Surrender has been the No. 1 key for sanity.

You’ve played memorable supporting characters in “Ray” and “The Last King of Scotland.” What is the key to making each role unforgettable?

I do try to take supporting characters and remember that they’re not just an accessory to the main character. They’re also telling their unique story. That’s particularly important to me as a woman of color. We often want those smaller characters to be accessories. I have to be the protagonist in the story I’m telling to make it real. I always treat my work as if I’m No. 1 on the call sheet. It’s true in life, too.

How do you make yourself No. 1 on the call sheet of your life?

As women, we can buy into the idea that we’re less important. We get caught up in other people’s stories. If I’m stepping into my fullest power and living up to my full potential, then I’m serving the other people in my life, too.

When you auditioned for “Scandal,” did you think you nailed it?

I thought this part was written for me. The problem was there were 20 other actresses who felt the exact same way. I knew after the audition I could leave with no regrets. I left it all on the court. And what if it didn’t happen? Rejection is God’s protection, but in this case, the part was mine. I do think that if Olivia Pope had come into my life any sooner, I wouldn’t have been able to be her. She required a certain level of confidence. She had to be self-assured. Also, she required a really substantial toolbox as an actor.

“Scandal” broke new ground.

There was a responsibility for me that I took quite seriously. When “Scandal” first aired, there hadn’t been a black woman as the lead of a network drama in almost 40 years. There is this line I love: If you can’t see it, you can’t be it. I could see it. I’m so grateful to the audiences. If people hadn’t tuned in, it would have been another 40 years before a woman of color was asked to lead a network drama. People showed up and created the phenomenon.

Do characters find you? Or do you find them?

I feel like every character comes into my life when there is something I need to explore about myself. Maybe my subconscious needs that character to sort through something. The biggest gift for me with each role is how I’m able to grow personally. I feel when I have the courage to meet the role and “go there,” it’s a level of truth that I’m working through in myself. I’m offering audiences the hope of witnessing truth and discovering something about themselves.

You’re married to Nnamdi Asomugha, a Nigerian American actor, producer and former football cornerback who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. And you’re a mom to Isabella, 5, and Caleb, 3. Do you have that working mom guilt?

Of course! But my kids don’t gain anything by me resisting or hiding my passion. They learn to be more courageous and creative when their parents are courageous and creative.

What is an important lesson you want to teach your children?

Remember the little wins. I try to not wait for the big things to celebrate. I want to celebrate along the way. I don’t want to discount all the wins because the finish line didn’t look like what I thought it would look like.

MOST READ
1
Furloughs, layoffs hit MGM Resorts due to coronavirus crisis
Furloughs, layoffs hit MGM Resorts due to coronavirus crisis
2
Effects of coronavirus fear hit Las Vegas economy hard
Effects of coronavirus fear hit Las Vegas economy hard
3
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
4
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
5
Wynn Las Vegas closing race and sportsbook, poker room
Wynn Las Vegas closing race and sportsbook, poker room
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST