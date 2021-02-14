60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Celebrity

Meghan, Harry say they are expecting their 2nd child

February 14, 2021 - 12:37 pm
 
Updated February 14, 2021 - 12:40 pm
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, ...
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, their office confirmed Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

LOS ANGELES — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, their office confirmed Sunday.

A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

In November, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

MOST READ
1
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
2
Balcony fire causes minor injuries at Las Vegas Strip resort
Balcony fire causes minor injuries at Las Vegas Strip resort
3
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
4
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
5
Harrah’s introduces first-of-its-kind craps game on the Strip
Harrah’s introduces first-of-its-kind craps game on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Wright stars as Edee in her feature directorial debut "Land." (Daniel Power/Focus Features)
Wilderness drama marks directorial debut for Robin Wright
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

In “Land,” Robin Wright plays Edee, a woman who experiences a devastating personal loss and retreats to the wilderness, where a near-death experience changes the way she looks at life.

Paris Hilton wipes her eyes after speaking at a committee hearing at the Utah State Capitol, Mo ...
Paris Hilton says she was abused as teen at Utah school
By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press/Report for America

Paris Hilton testified about abuse she says she suffered years ago at a boarding school in Utah, as she lobbied Monday for a bill seeking to regulate the state’s troubled teen industry.