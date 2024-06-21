Tupac Shakur murder suspect finds someone to post his $750K bail

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur’s killing, still faces a court hearing before he is set free on $750,000 bail.

‘A victim of the mob’? Photos show clothing from body found at Lake Mead

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, appears in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The man accused of orchestrating rapper Tupac Shakur’s killing in 1996 now has a bond company willing to post his bail.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was indicted in September on a murder charge. In January, District Judge Carli Kierny set bail at $750,000 and ordered him to be under house arrest with high-level electronic monitoring if he posted it.

Since then, Davis has been held at the Clark County Detention Center. But on Thursday, a surety bond acceptance notice was filed, stating that a bond company called E-Bail was willing to post the bond.

Before being released, Davis must appear at a Tuesday source hearing to find out where he got the money for the bond. The hearing will determine whether or not the source of his funds is legitimate.

Davis’ trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.