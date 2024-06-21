90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Tupac Shakur murder suspect finds someone to post his $750K bail

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tup ...
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, appears in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
1 of 2 victims found shot to death earlier this month identified
Retired Las Vegas police officer found guilty in 2019 slaying
Taylor Peck (NCSO via Facebook)
1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal stabbing at Pahrump park
‘A victim of the mob’? Photos show clothing from body found at Lake Mead
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2024 - 9:35 am
 

The man accused of orchestrating rapper Tupac Shakur’s killing in 1996 now has a bond company willing to post his bail.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was indicted in September on a murder charge. In January, District Judge Carli Kierny set bail at $750,000 and ordered him to be under house arrest with high-level electronic monitoring if he posted it.

Since then, Davis has been held at the Clark County Detention Center. But on Thursday, a surety bond acceptance notice was filed, stating that a bond company called E-Bail was willing to post the bond.

Before being released, Davis must appear at a Tuesday source hearing to find out where he got the money for the bond. The hearing will determine whether or not the source of his funds is legitimate.

Davis’ trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Duo charged in double murder held without bail
recommend 2
Man sues after arrest, dismissed DUI charge: ‘It was a rush to judgment’
recommend 3
Video shows 2 murder suspects at crime scene, police say
recommend 4
‘A victim of the mob’? Photos show clothing from body found at Lake Mead
recommend 5
Parents accused of killing 2-year-old son appear in court
recommend 6
Las Vegas family suing to get son an extra year of high school