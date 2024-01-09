Judge grants bail for suspect in Tupac Shakur slaying

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a 60-year-old reputed member of the South Side Crips, has been held at the Clark County Detention Center since he was indicted in September.

A Las Vegas judge on Tuesday set bail at $750,000 for the man accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a 60-year-old reputed member of the South Side Crips, has been held at the Clark County Detention Center since he was indicted in September on a murder charge.

His attorneys have filed a motion asking a Las Vegas judge to either release Davis on his own recognizance or grant him bail.

During a lengthy bail hearing on Tuesday, District Judge Carli Kierny set bail for Davis and ordered him to house arrest on high-level electronic monitoring should he post bail.

Davis’ attorneys, Special Public Defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano, said they believed Davis would be able to post bail, but it is unclear when that will happen.

“He was pleased that she set a bail on this case,” Cano told reporters after the hearing.

Prosecutors have accused Davis of authorizing the drive-by shooting near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane that killed Shakur and wounded Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight in September 1996. The killing was part of a feud between the South Side Crips and the Mob Piru Gang and was in retaliation for a fight involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, prosecutors have alleged.

The Mob Piru Gang have been tied to Death Row Records, while prosecutors have said the South Side Crips were associated with Bad Boy Records, the label that represented Christopher “Biggie” Wallace.

Davis wrote about his ties to the case in his 2019 co-written book “Compton Street Legend.” He has also given interviews about the killing that have been posted to YouTube, and have been used as evidence by prosecutors.

Defense attorneys have argued that Davis wrote the book for financial gain and “entertainment purposes,” according to court documents. They have also accused prosecutors of presenting the grant jury with “an astounding amount of hearsay and speculative testimony.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors have claimed that witnesses tied to the case could be in danger. Prosecutors wrote in court documents that according to jail phone calls, Davis had received a list of witnesses, and was particularly focused on two of the witnesses.

The court documents did not indicate that Davis directly instructed anyone to harm a witness. Federal agents notified at least one of the witnesses about the jail calls prosecutors wrote.

Davis’ attorneys have reviewed his jail phone calls, and said they “fail to see when any of the witnesses were mentioned, let alone threatened,” Special Public Defender Charles Cano said in an emailed statement.

