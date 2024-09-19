Michelle Obama’s Costco sighting nearly breaks internet

Several shoppers at a Costco in California were recently treated to an unexpected sighting of Michelle Obama.

Top influencer pushes image of wealth and success but has lawsuits, company in bankruptcy

Several shoppers at a Costco in California were recently treated to an unexpected sighting of Michelle Obama.

The former first lady was at a Costco location in Livermore, a city east of San Francisco, to promote PLEZi Nutrition. The company, which Michelle co-founded, seeks “to be a driver of change and a model for how food and beverage brands can support the health of our next generation,” according to its website.

In a video shared on TikTok, the wife of former President Barack Obama could be seen holding up a box of PLEZi beverages and explaining some of their nutritional details to customers. The video, which the TikToker said was recorded on Tuesday, Sept. 17, showed Michelle surrounded by a crowd of shoppers from her position at the end of an aisle, with at least one member of her security team keeping a close eye on the onlookers.

Though it was difficult to discern all that Michelle was saying in the video, she could at one point be heard assuring customers that the beverage she was holding was “healthy.”

“This is a healthy drink,” she reiterated.

With her black jacket, large silver hoop earrings and casual half-pony hairstyle, many people who commented on the video applauded the mother of two’s appearance.

“She’s sooooo beautiful. Stunning!!!” one TikTok user wrote as another echoed that Michelle “is so stunning!!��.”

“Her hairrrr she looks so cute!” one person gushed.

“She’s gorgeous ����,” another fan agreed.

Of the more than 400 people who commented on the video, most expressed surprise that Michelle visited a Costco in Livermore and disappointment that they hadn’t been there to see her in person.

“The way this is my Costco and I wanna cry now,” one fan bemoaned as another said they “would have thought I was hallucinating. ❤️❤️.”

“I wish I knew I would have taken the drive,” one TikToker commented.

“I live like 20 minutes away, hella mad I missed that,” another said.

“The way I gasped and I was just watching a video,” one person wrote, adding, “I can not even imagine what it would have been like to be there.”

Next: Barack Obama Shares Strong Opinion About Controversial Tan Suit 10 Years Later