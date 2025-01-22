‘Mob Wives’ star reported missing in Las Vegas

A missing persons report has been filed in Las Vegas for Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato. The reality TV star’s family contacted the authorities after she missed two flights home to Florida, as TMZ reported.

DiDonato’s mother, Denise Fuoco, told the outlet that she last spoke with her daughter on FaceTime a week ago, noting that she seemed nervous during the conversation and rushed to get off the phone without disclosing her location.

Fuoco said she tried to call her daughter back on both cell phones, but neither worked. When she still couldn’t get in touch with DiDonato over the next few days, she contacted police in Philadelphia.

The last update Fuoco received on her daughter reportedly came courtesy of a friend named Ben (no last name given), who said that DiDonato recently contacted him via WhatsApp asking for money for a plane ticket to Florida. But she apparently wasn’t on the flight. Ben, believed to be the last known person to speak with DiDonato, was the one to file the missing persons report in Vegas.

According to Fuoco, who says she’s “sick” with worry, her daughter has been “distant” for the past month.

DiDonato’s Mob Wives co-star, Drita D’Avanzo, also shared her concern in a message to TMZ, calling the situation “horrible.”

“I really hope it’s nothing but missing to [sic] flights and reported missing seems extremely concerning. I really wish they find her safe and sound! I have not seen or spoken to her in a very long time and wish I had answers.”

DiDonato seemed in good spirits in a December Instagram post celebrating being 44.

“Not bad for 44 I love me some me,” DiDonato wrote in her caption.

“44 sitting on 24’s still. (it’s not my bday…I’m just feelin myself, dropped 10 lbs…hit that goal weight) Getting older is a blessing, can’t believe I made it this far. I’m embracing my age because to me it’s a badge of honor to have made it to 44.”

