Raiders player ranked NFL’s ‘sexiest player’ on new study

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may not have had much time on the field this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to be a fan favorite.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

According to a new “study,” Jimmy G was voted the NFL’s “sexiest player.”

To compile the report, which was produced by online casino site Gamblino, the group says it “analyzed several measures of attractiveness in order to find their sexiest player of the 2023-2024 NFL season.”

According to Gamblino, “using Ranker’s list of The Hottest NFL Players of 2023 as their starting point, player images were then run through AttractivenessTest, a deep learning model that predicts how humans would rate someone’s facial attractiveness on a scale of 0 to 10.”

That website says that In addition to the facial analysis, each player’s nine most recent Instagram posts were also used to determine the frequency of comments that feature the “smiling face with heart-eyes” emoji.

Gamblino said that each player’s height was used from the NFL website, with taller players awarded a higher score up to a limit of 6’5, while players taller than this were marked down.

After each factor was considered, the website says each NFL player was assigned a score out of 100, “with a higher score indicating a greater level of perceived attractiveness.”

According to the findings, Garoppolo was named the “sexiest NFL player” after scoring 76.71 out of 100. The 32-year-old had a facial attractiveness score of 7.79 out of 10, which was the fourth-highest score in this category out of the 45 players analyzed, the website said.

Of Garoppolo’s nine most recent Instagram posts, the site said he had 13.3% of comments (85 out of 641 comments sampled) that featured the heart-eyed emoji. At 6’2, Garoppolo also scored highly in the height category, at just three inches shy of 6’5.

The top five, according to the report, were as follows:

1) Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

2) Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

3) Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

4) Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5) CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys