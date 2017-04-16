Run Away with Cirque du Soleil event; Tarkanians honored

Mayor Carolyn Goodman kicks off the race again this year at Run Away with Cirque du Soleil, March 11, 2017. (Cashman Photo)

Cirque du Soleil artists clowning around at the new Boomtown 1905 exhibit, March 11, 2017. (Cashman Photo)

Attendees were able to select a hand-held mask of their choice as they entered the ballroom. (M Place Productions)

From left, Honorees Danny, Jerry, and Amy Tarkanian, a guest, Heart Ball Chairwoman and quadruple bypass survivor Tricia Estey, Craig Estey, Lois Tarkanian. (M Place Productions)

Heart Ball honoree Amy Tarkanian holding a Michael E Minden custom-made Heart & Torch pin (the AHA logo). (M Place Productions)

A Heart Ball attendee on the dance floor. (M Place Productions)

Run Away with Cirque du Soleil

So the next time you feel self-conscious wearing your spandex leggings and running gear, take comfort in knowing that just about anything goes when it comes to exercising — especially for a good cause. Performers took over the Springs Preserve on March 11 for the Run Away with Cirque du Soleil 5k run and 1-mile event. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman made a return appearance in white sneakers to kick-off the festivities, which raised funds for the Springs Preserve and Cirque du Soleil foundations.

Tarkanians honored at 27th annual Heart Ball

Masks, Mardi Gras beads and music from New Orleans-based Yat Pack swing band and Frankie Moreno kept the 400 attendees at the 27th annual Las Vegas Heart Ball in a generous mood. The March 25 fundraiser, held at the Four Seasons Hotel, raised a record $582,000 to support the American Heart and Stroke Association’s research, public education and community programs. Honoree Amy Tarkanian spoke about her son Jerry Tarkanian Jr.’s stroke in 2015 when he was just 5, and her guilt for not being more aware of the symptoms. Jerry, who has recovered all but his peripheral vision, and husband, Danny, joined her on stage as the crowd gave a heartfelt standing ovation.