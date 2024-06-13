81°F
Eagles make it official: A fall run at Sphere in Las Vegas

Don Henley of the Eagles is shown performing at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Joe Walsh and Don Henley of the Eagles is shown performing at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, members of the Eagles band, from left, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy Schmit, recipients of the 2016 Kennedy Center Honor award, applaud during the Kennedy Center Honors Gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 7:07 am
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 7:40 am

It’s the Eagles at the Sphere this fall.

The legendary rock band has announced eight shows, titled simply, “Eagles — Live In Concert at Sphere,” over four weekends running Sept. 20-Oct. 29.

Expect an “ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide,” says the release announcing the octet of performances.

The general on-sale will begin 10 a.m. June 21 at eagles.com.

Show dates are: Friday, Sept. 20; Saturday, Sept. 21; Friday, Sept. 27; Saturday, Sept. 28; Friday, Oct. 11; Saturday, Oct. 12; Friday, Oct. 18; Saturday, Oct. 19.

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. In an effort to deliver tickets directly to fans, an advance artist presale registration is available at eagles.com. The artist presale begins 10 a.m. Pacific time June 18. A Live Nation presale begins 10 a.m. Pacific time June 20; go to livenation.com for info.

The Eagles follow U2, Phish and Dead & Company as rock bands to headline the Sphere. Word of their talks with Sphere Entertainment CEO James Dolan has spanned more than a year. Dolan off-handedly mentioned the band’s upcoming shows during an earnings call about a month ago.

The Eagles remain the biggest-selling American rock band in history, with 150 million album sales dating to their formation in the fall of 1971. They have issued six No. 1 albums, and five top-selling singles. They have collected six Grammys, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and were awarded the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

The band’s “Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. The 1976 classic “Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times. “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California” each won Grammys.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. His "PodKats!" podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.

