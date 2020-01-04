57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Celebrity

Wayne Newton proud to be called Mr. Las Vegas

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2020 - 4:48 pm
 

Mr. Las Vegas isn’t just a title. For Wayne Newton, it’s a state of mind.

It’s why on Oct. 1, 2017, after the worst, he had no choice. “I was in Los Angeles planning to come home the following day. I went to bed. That’s when the news hit about the shooting. My wife woke me up and immediately we chartered a plane to come home.

“I had to get home,” said Newton during an interview with the Review-Journal from his Vegas home on a chilly December afternoon.

Why was it so important to him? Answer: It’s just who Wayne Newton is.

“It means a lot to me to see a smile come across someone’s face. Maybe it’s someone who is going through a horrific problem,” he said. “If I can bring any happiness to people going through something, I feel my existence is justified.”

The legend continues his residency at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace with dates on Jan. 20-22, 27-29, and Feb. 3-5 and 10-12.

Review-Journal: What is your idea of a great Vegas Sunday?

Wayne Newton: Most of the time, I’m working on Sunday. But if the Golden Knights are playing, I get to the game. I really enjoy the games. If I’m home with my wife on a Sunday, we’re spending time together with the dogs, horses and even a wallaby. We have penguins, too. They follow you all around, sit in your laps. The penguins even go swimming with me in the summer.

Your ranch is gorgeous.

It’s wild. It’s a sanctuary for me and we’re in Vegas most of the time. We have a second home in Montana that we visit in the summer because the weather is cooler. When I first bought the ranch, there was nothing around it. It’s tough to remember the days now when Sunset used to be a two-lane road. So was Pecos. A tremendous amount of growth has happened. I joke that if I’m on the road and I come home, there’s probably a new building that went up when I was gone.

Would outsiders be surprised that Vegas is such a friendly place to live?

If there is one thing that hasn’t changed about Las Vegas, it is (that)it is such a friendly town. The people who live here take great pride in the city and what it is … and what it has become. We came through that October 1 shooting that was so horrible. I remember going to the hospital to visit some of the people who had been shot. It was amazing to me to see so many local people just walking into those hospital corridors. They brought blankets and food. I watched as a gentleman offered anyone the use of his car. In that moment I thought, “I wish everyone could see the heart of Las Vegas.” It was so important to me that the shooting didn’t define our city. It was crucial for me to just be there to help anyone who needed it. Maybe I could make one person feel better.

Why did your family move West?

My dad was an auto mechanic, and we lived in Virginia. I started singing at church in Virginia and then I was on a local radio show as a member of the band and the singer. I was six or seven years old. Honestly, I don’t remember when I wasn’t singing. But, I had bronchial asthma and the doctors suggested that our family move to Arizona for my health, which is what we did. My parents never allowed the asthma to become a crutch for me. They said, “Go play ball if you want. Go sing.”

How did you get to Vegas?

I was 14 and I was singing on a local TV show in Phoenix once a week. An agent came through town named Booky Levin from the Mutual Entertainment Agency. He hunted up my parents’ phone number and said, “I want that kid to try out for a gig in Las Vegas.” I didn’t need to be told twice. My brother and I jumped on a Greyhound bus and came to Vegas. Booky had already arranged an audition at the Fremont Hotel. We auditioned and were told if we could get work permits then we had a regular job. My brother and I became a duo who did six shows a night, six nights a week. It was 40 minutes on and 20 minutes off. It was grueling, but you rise to the occasion.

Did Las Vegas live up to your 14-year-old vision of what it would be?

Naive as could be, I thought the Flamingo Hotel would look like a big flamingo bird and the Dunes would look like big sand dunes!

Where did you live at 14 in Vegas?

I truly left home at 14 because my dad kept his factory job in Phoenix and my mom stayed there. They came out to Vegas, but mostly my brother and I stayed at a motel on Las Vegas Boulevard for a year until management caught me with a pet skunk in the room. I was lonely and I wanted a different kind of pet. So, I went to the pet store and bought a skunk. I had no idea they were nocturnal. The skunk paced the bedroom all night long. Then when my brother and I went to work, the cleaning lady came in and just about had a heart attack. We were kicked out.

Homeless at 14?

We found another motel. And we continued to play. If there was a lounge, we played it. One of our gigs was playing six in the morning until noon for those coming in to start their day. I used to joke that we went through two groups of drunks: Those who had been there all night and those coming in to start their day. You could always find someone passed out at the bar.

Did you know Elvis?

Not so much when I was appearing in Vegas. What happened is I was invited to guest star on the show “Bonanza.” I flew to Los Angeles and went to the Paramount lot. I was studying my script one day, hoping not to mess up. The next stage over, Elvis was filming one of his movies. Elvis came over from his set and put his hand on my shoulder. I turned around and just about had a heart attack. Then Elvis started asking me about a girl he knew. “Do you know this girl?” he asked. I said, “Yes, I do. We’re dating.” He said, “So are we.” We both started to laugh and became instantaneous friends.

Who got the girl?

The girl ended up marrying Wink Martindale! They have been married for 40 years!”

What about Frank Sinatra?

Frank took me under his wing. If he was doing a fundraiser for the university or a charity, he would always insist I get an invitation. Or I’d be asked to do the show. I never understood why because I didn’t know him that well. His wife told me later that it was his way of looking out for me to make sure I survived this industry. We became good friends, and I was one of the pallbearers at his funeral. One thing I learned is that if you were with Frank, people paid you no attention at all. If Frank was in the room, no one else existed.

Did you encounter Howard Hughes?

I met him three times. And then I performed at one of his places. He put up cameras in the showrooms and would sit in his suite and watch all the shows. Then he would send me hand-written notes. Once he wrote: “Thank you for being a part of my family here. I so enjoy your show. You maintain the kind of image I’m proud of being associated with.” You don’t realize the importance of these moments until you live on and look back at it.

Does it feel good being back at Caesars now?

It’s like coming home. It’s an absolute ball because it’s such an intimate place.

How did you get the name, Mr. Las Vegas?

It came from a writer who came through Vegas to review a show. At the end of his review, he wrote: “Wayne Newton is truly Mr. Las Vegas.” All of a sudden, I was doing shows in Chicago or Denver and they would say, “Mr. Las Vegas opens tonight.” That one really stuck — and I couldn’t be happier about it.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Nicole Kidman attends the premiere of "Bombshell" at Regency Village Theatre on Tuesd ...
Nicole Kidman on value of working with, spotlighting dynamic women
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

For Nicole Kidman, the raves for “Bombshell” wrap a big year that also included the “Big Little Lies” sequel. The red headed beauty is also a busy working mom whose hubby Keith Urban starts a residency in Las Vegas in 2020.