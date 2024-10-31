‘Dangerous’ international show premiering on the Strip on NYE

‘We’re pretty different’: Carolla says he and Kimmel are still close

Amid steak knives, aerial acrobatics and flaming desserts, Bellagio is staging a dangerous show beginning NYE weekend.

“Dangerous Nights,” Lío Ibiza’s latest cabaret dining experience, returns to The Mayfair Supper Club from Dec. 30-Jan. 12. This is Ibiza’s third takeover of the Mayfair space. The party ran during F1 weekend last year. The show premiered at Mayfair in 2021.

The “Dangerous” theme is, “What would you do if it were your last night on Earth?” Try the grilled branzino, maybe. And also enjoy sensually staged acts and dancers in what is billed as an “all-night fiesta,” starting at 8 p.m. daily.

Singers, artistic acts, costumes, a healthy complement of music and “immaculate vibes” are promised. Reservations are required (go to bellagio.mgmresorts.com for intel).

Bellagio President and Chief Operating Officer Ann Hoff said in a statement, “We are excited to ring in the New Year with Lío’s talented team as they bring back Ibiza’s sultry, high-energy environment, along with a new show, during this limited engagement.”

The Bellagio fountains are in the backdrop of the performances, of course. The menu features a four-course menu of Mediterranean dishes curated by the Lío and Bellagio’s culinary teams.

Lío Group also operates its flagship Lío Ibiza in Spain, which launched in 2011. The company has since developed Lío Mykonos in 2021, and Lío London and Lío Mallorca in ‘23.

