Buy or make pickled eggs

Ruth Duer is looking for pickled eggs, and her fellow readers know where to find them. Pat Ilic emailed that she bought some “puckery” ones at Cost Plus World Market at 3890 Blue Diamond Road; there’s another Cost Plus at 2151 N. Rainbow Blvd. Jim Johnson found them at the Smart &Final at 3750 E. Flamingo Road. And Charlie Weakland said pickled eggs produced in the Amish country of Ohio and in regular, red (beet) and jalapeno flavors are available at the C-A-L Ranch Store at 232 N. Jones Blvd.

And Sherrie Fischer, who said she’s a snowbird from Minnesota, sent a simple recipe: Combine 2 cups vinegar, ½ teaspoon white pepper, ½ teaspoon ground mustard, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon garlic salt and 2 sliced raw onions and bring to a boil. Layer a dozen peeled hard-cooked eggs (Fischer said medium size fit better) with onions in a large glass jar and pour vinegar mixture over. Refrigerate at least 24 hours; she said they get better with time.

Nancy Caudill sent a recipe for beet pickled eggs: 1 quart water, 3 cups white vinegar, ¼ cup sugar and one 15-ounce can of sliced beets (preferably pickled); mix all ingredients, add two dozen or fewer peeled eggs and refrigerate overnight.

More on fried fish: Colleen Sams recommended the Friday Fish Fry at The Boulevard Bar &Grille at 9860 Las Vegas Blvd. South, across from the South Point.

More reader requests

Sherrie Brown is looking for a “Bennigan’s-style” Monte Cristo sandwich, deep-fried as opposed to pan-fried.

Geoff Marsh is looking for great British crumpets (adding that he used to get them at Trader Joe’s, and “they were passable, but not the real McCoy), preferably in the southwestern part of the valley, and British teacakes with currants, that can be toasted.

Richie Seip is looking for a local source for breaded fish cakes made with cod and possibly potatoes, like those he used to get in New York.

Diana Long is looking for a local source for Mountain Blend instant coffee, by Nestle.

Jean Fabis is looking for Albertsons low-fat cottage cheese, now that Albertsons has switched to the Lucerne brand.

And Carolyn Lizama, who misses the old Albina’s on East Tropicana Avenue, is looking for reader suggestions for a similar bakery that makes the “world’s best cheese Danish pastry, and cannoli to die for,” preferably on the east side of the valley.

Readers?

