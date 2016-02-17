How to find popular ingredients after they fall from favor

I’ve seen it happen many times over the years: A food item that has fallen out of favor will begin to disappear from supermarket shelves to make space for things that are newer and more novel.

I’ve seen it happen many times over the years: A food item that has fallen out of favor will begin to disappear from supermarket shelves to make space for things that are newer and more novel. The problem is that in addition to the comparative minority that still likes and wants to be able to find them, many of these items are essential ingredients in favorite recipes; a substitution just doesn’t exist. And so it is with the jars of Kraft Roka Blue Cheese or Kraft Old English Cheese that Wendy Bailey is seeking in order to make the family-favorite Uncle Alan’s Cheese Ball.

Sandy Daniel, Ginny LeMay, Peter Fox, Norene Turpyn and Marlene Drozd reported finding them at various Smith’s stores. Nancy Koski found them at Wal-Mart stores, and Ceci Schreiber said they’re available at some Albertsons stores as well as at Winco, which is at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson and 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.

Bailey said she’d share the recipe if readers found her Kraft.

For Wanda Dailey and Ray Taylor, who are looking for a local source for hot cross buns, Ann Brown emailed that they’re available at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and Freed’s Bakery, 9815 S. Eastern Ave. And Jan Visser emailed that they’re available at Vons at 2511 Anthem Village in Henderson on the run-up to Easter. “Best to call ahead,” he added. “They go fast.”

For Mary Ann Kubiak, who’s looking for Cremora, Andrea Drasner emailed that she, too, was a big fan, and when local stores stopped carrying it, she started buying Kroger brand coffee creamer at Smith’s. “To me, it tastes exactly like Cremora,” she said.

More on dry-curd cottage cheese: Pamela Moore emailed that queso fresco, which is available at Mexican markets and with the Mexican cheeses in most supermarkets, is a good substitute. “I made German dumplings (similar to pierogies) filled with it and they came out great,” she said. (And I’m thinking it’s more economical than farmer cheese.)

Openings and closings

Roberta Shulman, Leon Drew and Greta Buckley reported that Lo Lo’s Chicken and Waffles has opened at 2040 N. Rainbow Blvd. (at Lake Mead Boulevard). The restaurant, based in Phoenix, serves all-day breakfast and Southern/soul-food staples including salmon croquettes, catfish, fried green tomatoes and peach cobbler, as well as cocktails including a bacon bloody mary. Call 702-483-4311.

Rich Torres said a new Smart & Final has opened at 3750 E. Flamingo Road (at Sandhill Road), adding, “I must say it is a beautiful store.”

Alex Stratta’s Salt ‘n Pepper Southern Bar and Grille in Tivoli Village has closed.

And Bernard’s Bistro on Sunset Road in Henderson has closed, following the late-November death of chef/owner Bernard Tordjman.

More reader requests

Koski is looking for Stouffer’s Welsh Rarebit.

Turpyn is looking for restaurants that serve gluten-free food — “not just one kind of pasta and bread” — preferably in the northwest part of the valley.

Kris Adams is looking for a local market that sells fresh seafood.

Carole LaRocca is looking for a local retail source of vanilla almond-bark pretzels.

And Leslie Handzel is looking for a good fish fry similar to those common in Buffalo, N.Y.

Readers?

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.