Heidi Knapp Rinella

Reader comes through with promised cheese ball recipe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2016 - 10:46 pm
 

When Wendy Bailey emailed a few weeks ago in search of Kraft Roka Blue and Old English cheeses for making a family favorite cheese ball, she promised to share the recipe if Taste of the Town readers came through. They did, as always, and Bailey, true to her word, sent the recipe.

UNCLE ALAN’S CHEESE BALL

Two 8-ounce packages cream cheese

One 5-ounce jar Kraft Roka Blue spread

One 5-ounce jar Kraft Old English spread

3 shakes Worcestershire sauce

1½ tablespoons vinegar

½ tablespoon garlic powder

¼ tablespoon onion powder

Dash fresh pepper

Crushed walnuts

Mix all ingredients except walnuts with an electric mixer. Chill in a container with a lid for two days, or at least overnight. Form into a ball and roll in crushed walnuts.

Bailey added: “Uncle Alan is a great cook and has been known to add a little more of the seasonings than listed, so feel free to adjust based on your taste.”

— Recipe from Wendy Bailey

More reader finds

For Sonja Bunker, Bailey and CeCi Schreiber recommended the slider buns at Trader Joe’s, which Bailey said “stand up very well — even to sloppy Joes and pulled pork.” Blake Myers suggested Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave., but added that they only sell them in slabs of 48, and they must be ordered in advance. And Carol Dwyer said she gets them at Smith’s at 10616 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

More reader requests

Bailey is looking for reader suggestions for restaurants that serve fried fish, adding, “Ever since Joey’s Only closed years ago, we’ve never been able to find another restaurant that serves great fried fish.”

Jean Brelsford of Kingman, Arizona, is looking for Del Monte zucchini in tomato sauce, and half-sour pickles, preferably in the Henderson area.

Albert Brzycki is looking for a local source for large roasted peanuts, salted and in the shell, preferably in the Summerlin area.

Janet Schell is looking for regular instant coffee “that tastes like coffee,” adding that it “seems I’ve tried them all, and some don’t even smell like coffee when opened.” And she’s not looking for a Keurig or similar appliance.

And Elayne Taylor is asking readers to share their favorite recipe for ahi tuna poke.

Readers?

Note to readers: As part of the redesign of the Life sections, Taste of the Town will have a new home on the cover of the Monday Life section. Look for it next week.

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

