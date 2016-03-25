Readers say good fish worth the trip

Taste of the Town correspondents say they’re willing to drive to find the best fried fish in the valley.

Wendy Bailey emailed in search of reader suggestions for fried fish, mentioning that she hasn’t been able to find a good version since the Joey’s Only chain left the area. As is their habit, Taste of the Town readers came through — and it seems a lot of them are willing to drive more than a few miles to get the fish they like.

Ann Brown recommended the Lakes Lounge at 2920 Lake East Drive, adding, “my dad eats it there all the time and brings guests.” Don Conner faxed that he drives from Henderson to Shucks Tavern at 9338 W. Flamingo Road, adding, “the fish-fry special is a battered haddock fillet as long as the plate and steaming hot with fries and slaw;” there’s another Shucks at 7155 N. Durango Drive. Dave Levesque recommended the “fresh, never frozen, cod, haddock or catfish, and gluten-free crisp batter” at Lazy Joe’s Fish and Chips at 7835 S. Rainbow Blvd. (and, after I told him I’d heard the place had changed hands, he added that the original Joe still works there part time). Chris Kirk recommended Off the Hook Fish ‘n Chips at 4155 S. Buffalo Drive, adding that he, too, misses Joey’s Only and drives there from the east side.

In response to Leslie Handzel’s subsequent request for a fish fry similar to those served in Buffalo, New York, Linda and Terry Caggiano of Pahrump recommended Johnny Mac’s at 842 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson, adding, “they are from Buffalo and know the food. We also used to live in Buffalo and they are the closest we have found.” Judy Cvetkovic also recommended Johnny Mac’s, as well as Village Pub, which has nearly a dozen locations in the valley. And Val Campbell recommended the buffet each Friday at the Fiesta Rancho, 2400 N. Rancho Drive.

For Wade Bratton, who’s looking for cream of onion soup, Ellen Meade emailed that he can find it at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 5198 Boulder Highway.

For lovers of Indian fry bread: The Las Vegas Paiute Tribal Smoke Shop, 1225 N. Main St., will sell it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. It’s $3 for fry bread, $7 for Indian tacos.

More reader requests

Nancy Nolette is looking for local restaurants that serve fried green tomatoes, and also local sources for the tomatoes themselves.

Janet Geddes is looking for local sources for shoofly pie and whole-belly fried clams.

While we’re too late for this Easter, there’s always next year: Loretta Musickant is looking for a local source for butter shaped like lambs.

And please keep those requests coming, as they’re what keeps Taste of the Town going.

