Readers to the rescue in sauce search

Readers sometimes ask why people search for the foods of their youth. Simple. It’s because those foods are connected to fond memories. I well remember the first Big Boy I had. It wasn’t Bob’s, but another franchise, and it was quite the big deal in the days before the ubiquitous Big Mac rendered special sauce not so special.

At any rate, S. Harper is looking for Bob’s Big Boy Tartar Sauce, and fellow readers say it’s available at local Vons stores. Pat Ferrell, who noted that it’s dill-infused rather than sweet, has found it at the stores at 1601 W. Craig Road and 4854 W. Lone Mountain Road; Marlene Bogdanovich, at the store at 2511 Anthem Village Drive in Henderson; and Rita Saleman, at the store at 1940 Village Center Circle. Saleman added that the sauce is “hard to find,” next to the packaged salads, and clerks aren’t always aware of it. …

For Gail Houston, who’s looking for coconut macaroons, Jill Houska and William Isaac noted that they’re widely available at local supermarkets during the Jewish holidays, and Marie Villareale recommended Great Buns Bakery, 3270 E. Tropicana Ave. …

For John Gilbert, who’s looking for old-fashioned cinnamon buns, Villareale recommended Great Buns as well. …

For Leonard C. Long, who’s looking for a restaurant on the Strip that serves salmon patties, Carol Manganaris recommended the salmon burgers at Le Burger Brasserie at Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South. …

For Jonathan M. Maneri, who’s looking for good raw cherrystones, Fran Feldman suggested Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, adding that the store carries many other East Coast favorites, including Polly O mozzarella and ricotta, Blue Ridge Farms chopped liver and Acme whitefish salad. …

More on citrus-flavored soy sauce: David J. McConnell e-mailed that those sold at Filipino markets probably are flavored with calamansi, which has a flavor sort of a cross of lemon, lime and tangerine. …

Here are new reader requests:

Manganaris: Creole mustard “like you get in New Orleans”;

Betty Theresia: fish similar to that served by H. Salt Fish & Chips in California;

Dee Angwin: local stores that carry Tillamook ice cream, any flavor;

Jim Robins: a local bakery that makes fresh soybean bread;

Art Wolf: a local source for either fresh or canned huitlacoche;

David Davila: a local source for red corn tortillas;

David Dunn: a local source for Mello Yello soft drink — on a fountain or in cans or bottles;

Larry Serrett: real buttermilk with pieces of butter in it;

And Cathy Schwartz: fresh bone-in turkey breasts, available all year.

Readers?

