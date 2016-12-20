Readers uncover anasazi beans in the valley

Whole Foods Markets and IFA Country Store are places that carry anasazi beans, according to Taste of the Town readers.

Of the myriad varieties of beans out there I don’t think I’ve tried anasazi, being sought by Larry Selk and said to be slightly sweeter than others. But his fellow Taste of the Town readers definitely know where to find them.

Ann Brown spotted anasazi beans at Whole Foods Market at 8855 W. Charleston Blvd., one of four Whole Foods in the valley. Jordan Ellis, manager of the IFA Country Store at 3176 W. Martin Ave., said he has one-pound, 10-pound and 20-pound bags in stock, as well as a bean soup mix.

Pamela Raneri emailed that the beans are available at the Desert Spirit Trading Post at 191-1 Frontage Road in Pahrump. And Loretta Eichelberger, who said she used to get them at Anasazi villages and cliff dwellings in Arizona, said they’re available from Adobe Milling Co. in Dove Creek, Colorado, which is at www.anasazibeans.com or (970) 677-2620. “I think the flavor and cooking time is better than pinto beans,” Eichelberger said.

More on old-fashioned butcher shops: Gary and Diane Hoke wrote to “whole-heartedly” recommend Village Meat and Wine at 5025 S. Eastern Ave., where they’ve been shopping since 1984.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Margot Guenther is looking for chestnuts in a jar, but not packed in water.

Deborah Pietrzak is looking for cans or bottles of sauerkraut juice, for making a Christmas Eve mushroom soup.

Bill Conklin is looking for Linzer cookies, preferably on the west side of the valley.

And Eichelberger is looking for canned lobster meat, for making Lobster Newberg.

Readers?

Submit requests and information to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com (please put Taste of the Town in the subject line), fax to 702-383-4676 or mail to her in care of P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.