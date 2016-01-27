Heidi Knapp Rinella

Readers uncover creamy seafood pan roast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2016 - 10:50 am
 

When Lori Nehls emailed Taste of the Town in search of a creamy seafood pan roast, similar to those served at the Silver Legacy, Nugget and Peppermill casinos in the Reno area, I wasn’t sure what she meant, since every pan roast I’ve had was broth-based. But readers knew just what she was talking about.

Wendy Bailey emailed that she and her family think the best version is served at the Oyster Bar at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., adding, “but be warned, you have to be over 21 since the Oyster Bar is in the middle of the casino, and you will wait an hour just to be seated. But it’s worth every minute!” Ann Brown also recommended the Oyster Bar at Palace Station, as well as the Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. And Carol Franco recommended the Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson, advising, “you may want to ask for extra rice or bread to soak up all that delicious tomato-based cream sauce.”

Readers may have noticed that on the front of this section we have a brief item on the new Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station, a sister restaurant to both the Palace Station and Green Valley Ranch Resort restaurants mentioned above. And yes, the Santa Fe outpost serves the pan roast.

Cruising around the Internet, I found numerous pan-roast recipes attributed to John Ascuaga’s Nugget in Sparks. Here’s one from a Penguin Random House LLC site.

JOHN ASCUAGA’S SEAFOOD PAN ROAST

1/4 teaspoon butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash of Tabasco

1 ounce dry white wine

1 tablespoon cocktail sauce

1/4 cup clam juice

6 ounces crab, shrimp and/or scallops

6 ounces half-and-half

Paprika

Pat of butter

Place all ingredients down to half-and-half in a double boiler and bring to a boil. Add half-and-half and bring just to a boil. Place in a large bowl, sprinkle with paprika and top with a pat of butter. Serves 1.

More reader requests

Bailey is looking for Kraft Roka Blue Cheese or Kraft Old English Cheese, both of which are sold in jars, and promises to share her recipe for Uncle Alan’s Cheese Ball if readers help her find it.

Mary Ann Kubiak, who said she’s been a Cremora fan for 45 years, got it at Smith’s until about five years ago and Wal-Mart until December and is looking for a current local source.

Dottie Randesi is looking for sources for shirataki noodles and Weight Watchers bread.

Rebecca Polidan is looking for a local source for Maltese pastizzi pastries, adding that the bakeries she’s contacted near her husband’s Michigan hometown don’t ship them.

Roberta Shulman is looking for a local source for Cerignola red, black and green olives.

And I’m asking readers and local bakery owners to let me know of any places that will sell paczki or King Cake for Mardi Gras, which is Feb. 9, so I can spread the word.

Readers?

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like