Readers uncover creamy seafood pan roast

When Lori Nehls emailed Taste of the Town in search of a creamy seafood pan roast, similar to those served at the Silver Legacy, Nugget and Peppermill casinos in the Reno area, I wasn’t sure what she meant, since every pan roast I’ve had was broth-based. But readers knew just what she was talking about.

Wendy Bailey emailed that she and her family think the best version is served at the Oyster Bar at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., adding, “but be warned, you have to be over 21 since the Oyster Bar is in the middle of the casino, and you will wait an hour just to be seated. But it’s worth every minute!” Ann Brown also recommended the Oyster Bar at Palace Station, as well as the Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. And Carol Franco recommended the Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson, advising, “you may want to ask for extra rice or bread to soak up all that delicious tomato-based cream sauce.”

Readers may have noticed that on the front of this section we have a brief item on the new Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station, a sister restaurant to both the Palace Station and Green Valley Ranch Resort restaurants mentioned above. And yes, the Santa Fe outpost serves the pan roast.

Cruising around the Internet, I found numerous pan-roast recipes attributed to John Ascuaga’s Nugget in Sparks. Here’s one from a Penguin Random House LLC site.

JOHN ASCUAGA’S SEAFOOD PAN ROAST

1/4 teaspoon butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash of Tabasco

1 ounce dry white wine

1 tablespoon cocktail sauce

1/4 cup clam juice

6 ounces crab, shrimp and/or scallops

6 ounces half-and-half

Paprika

Pat of butter

Place all ingredients down to half-and-half in a double boiler and bring to a boil. Add half-and-half and bring just to a boil. Place in a large bowl, sprinkle with paprika and top with a pat of butter. Serves 1.

More reader requests

Bailey is looking for Kraft Roka Blue Cheese or Kraft Old English Cheese, both of which are sold in jars, and promises to share her recipe for Uncle Alan’s Cheese Ball if readers help her find it.

Mary Ann Kubiak, who said she’s been a Cremora fan for 45 years, got it at Smith’s until about five years ago and Wal-Mart until December and is looking for a current local source.

Dottie Randesi is looking for sources for shirataki noodles and Weight Watchers bread.

Rebecca Polidan is looking for a local source for Maltese pastizzi pastries, adding that the bakeries she’s contacted near her husband’s Michigan hometown don’t ship them.

Roberta Shulman is looking for a local source for Cerignola red, black and green olives.

And I’m asking readers and local bakery owners to let me know of any places that will sell paczki or King Cake for Mardi Gras, which is Feb. 9, so I can spread the word.

Readers?

