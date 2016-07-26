Heidi Knapp Rinella

Readers uncover old-fashioned watermelons with seeds

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2016
 

When I got the email from Daniel Gentilcore, I could totally understand his frustration. He said he was looking for old-fashioned watermelons with black seeds (easy to dig out before eating or spit out during, and the inspiration for seed-spitting championships across the country) and not the “misnamed seedless watermelon that has hundreds of tiny white seeds” and that was all he could find. I’m guessing at least some Taste of the Town readers understood, too, because they came through with sources.

Bridget Willis and Gloria Minter both recommended Cardenas market, which has four stores in the valley and where, Willis said, “they have a table piled high with huge ones.” And JoAnn Breitenberger emailed that she saw them, along with yellow-meat watermelon, at Gilcrease Orchard at 7800 N. Tenaya Way.

For Jacqueline Weaver, Patty Piccione emailed that she can find the canned seasoning for Pasta con Sardie at Roma Restaurant and Deli, 5755 Spring Mountain Road. Nancy Cassaro said her husband, Angelo, who’s president of the Italian-American Club of Las Vegas, finds the Cuoco brand at Roma Deli at 8524 W. Sahara Ave. And Jack De Michele emailed that he found it in both small and large cans at the International Marketplace at 5000 S. Decatur Blvd.

For Mary Tarwater, Cathy Bourne emailed that buckwheat flour also can be found at the International Marketplace.

For Mel Berger, who’s looking for a local source for Peter Luger’s steak sauce, Ed Martin emailed that it can be found at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

And for readers looking for good seafood markets, Bruce Book recommended both Seafood City at 3890 S. Maryland Parkway and 99 Ranch Market at 3768 S. Maryland Parkway; there’s another 99 Ranch Market at 4155 Spring Mountain Road in the Chinatown Plaza.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Morrie Krasnitz is looking for small, thin pancakes served in a stack — not the thick, dinner-plate-sized pancakes so common today.

Therese Ainsworth is looking for sport peppers, for making Chicago hot dogs.

Susan Frost and her family are looking for Milky Way ice cream bars, which they used to find at Wal-Mart.

Noel Deeley is looking for fresh Japanese eggplant and pattypan squash, preferably in Henderson.

And, reprising a request we had a few months ago, Ellen Burke also is looking for liquid artificial sweeteners, which she likes to use in iced tea.

Readers?

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

