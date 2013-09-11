Search for walleye sources returns tasty leads

Walleye, also known as walleyed pike, pickerel, dore in French, or dory, is one of those wonderful freshwater fish found throughout the Great Lakes and other parts of the northern United States and parts of Canada. A relative of perch (personally, I’m partial to the tiny Lake Erie perch), it’s mild and sweet, can be prepared a variety of ways — and is pretty rare in Southern Nevada.

Which brings us to Taste of the Town reader John McBain, who’s searching for a local source for walleye, and his fellow readers, who have found a few. Larry Urbanek and Mindy Williams reported finding it frozen at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road. Bob Serres said it can be found at the Butcher Block at 7625 S. Rainbow Blvd.; Butcher Block owner Ron Lutz confirmed that it’s also available at his second location at 6440 N. Durango Drive.

Williams, clearly a walleye aficionado, added that it’s available as fish and chips at Big Dog’s Draft House at 4543 N. Rancho Drive and the Outside Inn at 9941 W. Charleston Blvd. (and she recommends www.WalleyeDirect.com, or 877-229-2553). Williams, Phillip Mlynek and Jim Gwinnup noted that it’s served at the Flame Steakhouse at the El Cortez, 600 Fremont St., where Mlynek said it’s served broiled or fried, in a “very generous portion” that Gwinnup said is $17. …

For Joyce Gargan, Jennifer Esposito and Angel Orme said tripe in spicy tomato sauce is available at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar at 4480 Paradise Road. …

Also for Gargan, Orme said sweetbreads are on the menu and in the deli at Rincon de Buenos Aires at 5300 Spring Mountain Road, and Claude Black recommended those served at The Gourmet Room at Don Laughlin’s Riverside at 1650 S. Casino Drive in Laughlin. …

For Robert McGraw, who’s looking for Limburger cheese in a spreadable paste, Chris Keller said he had contacted Kraft and learned that their Limburger spread is no longer produced. For another possibility, though, Robert Howald of Valley Cheese and Wine at 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson said he carries an organic Limburger imported from Germany. …

For Ilene Farr, who’s looking for green tomatoes, Lois Alander emailed that she’s ordered them at local farmers markets. And I’ve picked them at Gilcrease Orchard at 7800 N. Tenaya Way.

READER REQUESTS

Urbanek is looking for a local source for Feigensenf, German fig mustard. …

Keith Thomas is looking for Pearson’s Salted Nut Rolls. …

Spencer Nelson is looking for Kona Coast Prime Rib & Steak Seasoning, packed by Coast Products of Sonoma, Calif. …

Wes Pratt is looking for a restaurant that serves a pork-tenderloin sandwich. …

And Pauline Eikel is looking for a peanut butter that has half the calories of regular peanut butter and may be made with peanut flour, which she got at Smith’s and can no longer find, and Concord grape pie, or at the very least some homemade Concord grape preserves.

Readers?

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Include your first and last names and, if emailing, put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.