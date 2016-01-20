Some food favorites may require a substitute

Sometimes readers don’t report a source for someone searching for a product because it just doesn’t exist in the Las Vegas area.

Sometimes readers don’t report a source for someone searching for a product because it just doesn’t exist in the Las Vegas area. That appears to be the case with the Master English Muffin Toasting Bread, made by Bimbo Bakeries USA, that Judi Shellabarger used to find at Sam’s Club. But Ann Kaiser may have a solution.

“She can find a very good substitute at Vons, in the bakery,” Kaiser emailed. “Just look for the Union Jack on the package!”

And Ann Brown noted that Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 4525 W. Warm Springs Road, carries other Bimbo products, and may be willing to order the English muffin bread.

For Bill Schafer, who’s looking for a local source for squid ink, Allen Asch emailed that it’s available at Artisanal Foods, 2053 Pama Lane, off Eastern Avenue.

More on unfilled cannoli shells: Brown emailed that they also can be found at Siena Italian Deli, 9500 W. Sahara Ave.

More on Simply Potatoes: Edward Pogany faxed to say Smith’s still carries them, in the dairy section above the eggs, and that they may have been out of stock when Helen Arnold looked for them.

More on Bob Evans sausage: Bob Collins of Fort Mohave, Ariz., emailed that it’s always available at Safeway there.

More on coconut custard pie: Sharon Telzerow wrote with a recipe that doesn’t require Bisquick.

IMPOSSIBLE BLENDER PIE

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup softened butter

1/2 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups milk

1 cup shredded coconut

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Put all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a greased 10-inch pie dish and bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Refrigerate leftovers (pie may be eaten warm).

— Recipe from Sharon Telzerow

Openings and closings

Esther Lynn reported that Strings Italian Cafe and Dessy B’s Steakhouse, both in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Eastern Avenue, have closed.

Hong Kong Cafe has opened at The Palazzo.

Herringbone has opened at Aria.

More reader requests

Collins is looking for Morrison’s Meat Pies, which are made in the Salt Lake City area.

Colette Babin is looking for Knorr Homestyle Stock, which she said is a concentrated gel stock product that comes in chicken, beef or vegetable, packed in four oval clear plastic containers in a carton, with about 1.16 ounces in each container.

Richard Markus is looking for Lender’s egg bagels, adding that he can find other flavors but not “the elusive egg bagel.”

Scott Kagen is looking for sugar-free coffee ice cream, either in a grocery store or at an ice-cream parlor.

“Entenmann’s Donuts are available all over, but in my five-plus years, I have yet to find Entenmann’s cakes, such as their pecan ring, crumb coffeecake and raisin cinnamon buns,” emailed Alan Van Ees. “Maybe our readers can help?”

Readers?

