Takes some looking, but readers find birch beer

Editor’s note: Taste of the Town fans, you’ve been heard. The column will continue to appear in print.

Crowded off the supermarket shelves by newer flavors and what seems like a million variations of Coke, those old-favorite soft drinks still strike a chord with many people, including Gerald Garnett, who’s looking for birch beer. And his fellow Taste of the Town readers have sources for him.

Evelyn Austin found it at the C-A-L Ranch Store at 232 N. Jones Blvd. Diane Crouch found it at Cost Plus World Market, which has stores at 3890 Blue Diamond Road and 2151 N. Rainbow Blvd., and Crouch and Claudia Wright found it at the new Cracker Barrel at 8350 Dean Martin Drive.

For Ruth Burns, Ann Brown said chicken livers can be found at Bob Taylor’s Ranch House at 6250 Rio Vista St., and CeCi Schreiber said Cracker Barrel serves them.

For Dave Levesque, who’s looking for Applegate hot dogs, Jan Visser reported spotting them at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 2310 E. Serene Ave.

For Robert Chretien, who’s looking for an old-fashioned bakery, besides Freed’s or Great Buns, M. McCutcheon recommended Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop at 7 S. Water St. in Henderson, adding that it has “authentic Old World pastry and little tables and coffee to eat there. Also, great bread and rolls.”

For Kevin Hodson, who’s looking for Golden Grahams cereal, Barbara Link emailed that she gets it at Wal-Mart.

Also for Hodson, who’s looking for LiteLife Smart Patties black-bean burgers, William G. Raley said they can be found at Albertsons at 1940 Village Center Circle, adding that the store carries the company’s Smart Ground faux-beef crumbles and veggie ham slices as well.

More on marble rye: McCutcheon said it can be ordered at the bakery at Smith’s at 10616 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Wright is looking for reader suggestions for “good, home-style cafes in or near Henderson.”

Donna McLee is looking for Aunt Jemima frozen waffles, preferably plain or blueberry.

Victor Lee is looking for duck fat, preferably in the northwestern part of the valley.

Anita Kase is looking for gemelli pasta.

And Van and Karen Bohrer are looking for B&M Baked Beans in 16-ounce cans, which they say they’ve been unable to find in Albertsons, Vons, Smith’s and Smart &Final in the northwestern part of the valley.

Readers?

