Tickets are on sale now for Boulder City Beerfest

More than 30 brewery tents, eight food trucks, “beer-centric” vendors, brewing demonstrations and live music will be part of the fourth annual Boulder City Beerfest from 3 to 7 p.m. March 26 at Wilbur Square Park in Boulder City. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the gate for general admission and $45/$60 for VIP (with admission at 1 p.m.) and are available at the Boulder Dam Brewing Company at 453 Nevada Highway in Boulder City, Khoury’s Fine Wine &Spirits at 9915 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson and at www.bouldercitybeerfestival.com. Proceeds will benefit Operation Homefront. …

Tickets are on sale for Vegas Uncork’d, which runs from April 28 through May 1 at various valley locations. For more information, visit www.vegasuncorked.com. …

St. Thomas Catholic Church, 5317 Smoke Ranch Road, has extended its Friday fish fry, offering it today and March 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It’s $10 ($5 for kids 10 and younger) for three pieces of fish, cole slaw, chips, cornbread, dessert and bottled water or soft drink. …

In honor of the International Pizza Expo this week, Pizza Rock at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson, has introduced The Sinferno pizza, with three of Tony Gemignani’s signature sauces, Calabrese peppers, sweet and spicy Calabrese sausages and more. It’s $12, through Saturday. …

And in honor of Pi Day on Monday (3/14), Blaze Pizza, 10520 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson and 6211 N. Decatur Blvd., will offer $3.14 pizzas all day. …

Wines from Swanson Vineyards will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Roy’s Restaurant, 620 E. Flamingo Road. With an entree of Kalbi New York strip, the five-course dinner is $95. Call 702-691-2053. …

The seventh annual Artichoke Festival at D. Vino Italian Food and Wine Bar at the Monte Carlo, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South, features such dishes as baby artichoke and crab cakes ($13), artichoke pizza ($13) and artichoke ravioli ($14), through March 25.

