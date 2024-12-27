50 Cent opens Las Vegas Strip production amid Eminem buzz

Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

50 Cent, left, and Tony Yayo perform at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park, July 9, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on Nov. 10, 2022, in New York. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/TNS)

A rap icon is in the theater and, yes, in the club over New Year’s Eve.

“50 Cent: In Da Club” runs Friday through Jan. 4 at PH Live, the former Bakkt Theater and (going to its origins) Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts.

This is a custom-designed, Las Vegas-peppered production, a first for the rapper born Curtis James Jackson III.

As the series opens, 50 Cent and Eminem generated international buzz by teasing to a joint album.

“Looks like I’ll be back in the booth after all! Just gotta do this residency in Vegas first,” 50 posted on social media Friday morning.

Eminem said in an interview on DJ Whoo Kidd’s “Whoo’s House” on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 this week he would be interested in such a collaboration. “That would be great,” Eminem said. “We just gotta stop (B.S.-ing) and just do it … “I would never say it’s not possible.”

This month Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre invited the two superstars to guest on their “Missionary” release. They teamed on “Gunz N Smoke.”

Over the years, 50 and Eminem have also collaborated on “Patiently Waiting,” “Crack a Bottle,” “Don’t Push Me” and many more.

Until the two reconvene, there is the matter of 50 Cent’s half-dozen performances at PH Live.

Asked how the shows on the Strip will be Vegas-centric, 50 said, “I have never done a Vegas residency before so this will be my first time doing consecutive shows on a stationary stage and this will enable me to bring many new elements of production and really turn it up for the audience. “

As for his history of New Year’s Eve performances, or NYE generally, the rapper said, “My favorite NYE memory is all of them because I use it as a reset to set my goal for the new year, and I am raising my bar every time and my favorite place to be on NYE is on a stage performing for everyone.”

