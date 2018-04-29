A party vibe, $10K dances with Michael Buble at Power of Love gala

Everyone wanted a piece of Larry Ruvo at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala.

Larry Ruvo performed “the lap” through the tables at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night. As usual, he was stopped repeatedly during this hug-interrupted strut to the stage during the 22nd annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala.

Time and again, the co-founder of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health was halted as he moved through the crowd. Among those well-wishers were Academy Award-winning actress and author of the book “The Seasons of My Mother: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Flowers,” Marcia Gay Harden; Las Vegas marketing and public relations power player Billy Vassiliadis of R&R Partners; Smith Center President Myron Martin; and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Chief Executive Officer Bill McBeath.

Everyone wanted a piece of Ruvo, who continually remarked, “Stay with me — something big is going to happen onstage in a few minutes.” It did, as headliner Michael Buble, in his characteristically laconic disposition, asked couples to come up and dance to his final songs — for $10,000 per couple. “And hey, if you’re single, pay $10,000 anyway — we might get some threesomes going up here.”

The offer was intended to be limited to 10 couples or $100,000, total, for the Keep Memory Alive event and Ruvo Center. But maybe 30 folks, or more, did the Twist to “You Can Never Tell.” The groovers included Larry and Camille Ruvo, and a cascade of red-paper hearts fell on the crowd to crown another event.

“This man is my hero,” Buble said as Ruvo walked to the stage. “I am honored to support him … I might want to dance with him, too.”

How’s Myron?

Martin made it to the end of the four-hour program after spending the entire day charting ticket sales for “Hamilton” at the Smith Center. The tickets for the upcoming performances May 29-June 24 sold out immediately, with untold buyers still awaiting purchase on the Smith Center website.

I asked Martin how many text messages he’d received Saturday. He just shook his head.

“Whether you’re talking about texts, phone calls, e-mails, direct messages, whatever number you think that is — it’s higher,” Martin said. “I have never seen anything like this in my life.” One prominent Las Vegan talked of the scarcity of tickets, telling Martin, “If I can’t get a ticket, you KNOW it’s a tough ticket.”

A page-turner

Harden wrote her book about her mother’s slow slide into Alzheimer’s. She had a chance to tour the Ruvo Center at Symphony Park.

“I was so, so impressed,” she said near the end of the event. “It made me hopeful. I understand how important the facility is, and how important this night is, too.”

McBeath’s ‘Opium’ take

The man who showed faith in Spiegelworld to bring “Opium” to Cosmopolitan said of the show, “It’s going to be a home run.” Many reviews — including my own — describe the show as “weird,” but that’s not uniformly negative. The raunchy, interplanetary farce seems set for a long trek. One positive sign, which defies even negative accounts of the show, are bar sales: “Opium” sells an average of $3,000 per show at its bar inside the Rose. Rabbit. Lie. Opium Theater. Those figures make the accounting department smile, even if the show does not.

Buble’s moment

Zealously embracing the party vibe, Buble smiled at his roaring reception and said, “Don’t you wish when you showed up for your job, people would lose their (expletive)?”

Even those in the audience who fit that description laughed and cheered. But Buble’s salty remark was the rare moment in the gala’s history where profanity was unleashed from the stage (there would be three or four more instances from the pop superstar). It was also a rare night when a single headliner performed for the gala crowd.

Past events have invited multiple stars to the stage, including last year when Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Hudson (who was called to the show after Gwen Stefani dropped out late for health reasons). In 2013, Bono of U2 topped a star lineup that included Herbie Hancock and Jordin Sparks on a night honoring Quincy Jones and Michael Caine. The next year, Carole King, Queen Latifah, Andy Garcia, Rita Moreno and Jon Secada performed. In 2015, Celine Dion and Andre Bocelli performed “The Prayer,” in a show also starring Estefan, Robin Thicke and George Benson.

Nonetheless, Buble smoothly rolled through a 15-song set in a fast, loose and frequently funny performance. He certainly charmed a “posh pit” shimmying the front of the stage, and also Ruvo, who hugged Buble and said, “You have no bigger fan in this room than me, and you over-delivered.”

