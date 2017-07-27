A quick list of favorite Killer performances in Las Vegas

The Killers are playing Monday night outside Caesars Palace, reminiscent of the night they opened the Life is Beautiful festival four years ago.

Sam, a statue by designer Philippe Starck, decorates the main entrance to SLS Las Vegas casino-hotel in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 22, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brandon Flowers of the Killers performs at the Life Is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 27, 2013. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 27: Bass guitarist Mark Stoemer of the Killers performs at the Life Is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on October 27, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage) *** Local Caption *** Mark Stoemer

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is The Perq at SLS Las Vegas, an ideal spot to wonder if the hotel’s new ownership will actually change the name back to Sahara. This is rumored – even reported in blogs around VegasVille – as an option being considered by SLS operator Alex Meruelo and the Meruelo Group, which in May announced plans to take over the former Sahara hotel-casino.

In the meantime, Meruelo has had to pay licensing fees to SBE Entertainment (which owned the hotel when it evolved from Sahara to SLS Las Vegas) to continue using the SLS name. While we’re thinking of it, how long will the current owners keep the statue of former hotel and current SBE overseer Sam Nazarian at the hotel’s porte cochere?

Titled, “Sam by Starck,” the 32-foot-tall piece was conceived by French designer Philippe Starck to represent (Who looks nothing like the statue, which resembles a groovy spaceman). Maybe the “Sam” statue can be hauled over to SBE’s Hyde at Bellagio, which Nazarian’s company actually owns. It’s certainly a better fit there.

More from the scene:

Killer appearances

The Killers will not be enlisting any Vegas icons to boost their pop-up show Monday night outside Caesars Palace, says band manager Robert Reynolds. So, no Wayne Newton or Oscar Goodman or Elvis impressionist for this gig. At least, that is the plan, but the Killers are known to spring the unknown in their Vegas shows.

A quick list of my favorite appearances by the Killers, or members of the Killers, over the years:

5. House of Blues, September 2004. Just after “Hot Fuss” became a hit, the band played a crazy, sold-out jamfest at Mandalay Bay. “Somebody Told Me” was the hit of the moment.

4. Empire Ballroom, October 2005. OK, it was just drummer Ronnie Vannucci that night, but he joined fellow rock drummer Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses in backing Pink on Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” to open the theater. Camp Freddy, Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols also performed and THAT was a night my friends.

3. Life is Beautiful. October 2013. The perfect band to launch the downtown music festival. They unleashed “Viva Las Vegas” midway through the set, as crowd’s sing-along reverberated off the Fremont Street hotels.

2. Shimmer Cabaret, Las Vegas Hilton, 2010: Brandon Flowers’ first-ever solo performance, promoting his first solo album, “Flamingo,” easily filled the 450-seat venue (today known as Westgate Cabaret at Westgate Las Vegas). I remember when Flowers booked the venue, a hotel rep asked me about him. I mentioned he was the lead singer for the Killers, and the response was, “Uh-oh,” expecting the crush of manic fans who turned up for the show.

1. Celebrity nightclub, August 2006: This show at the long-ago closed club on 3rd and Ogden was for winners of a MySpace ticket give-away. I remember walking in with then-Palms owner George Maloof and slipping near the front of the stage. As the band played “On Top,” I shouted to Maloof, “You look like Vannucci!” He grinned in a way that made it seem he did not hear me. Whatever, another tight show of 400 fans, partying as the Killers rocked it out.

Mr. Las Vegas update

Back in town to resume his run at Windows Showroom at Bally’s, Newton appeared as a celebrity contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” celebrity edition on Wednesday afternoon at Caesars Entertainment Studios. I know, because I was on hand to serve as a “life line.” I’m giving no further details about our appearance, other than to say that Newton’s appearance on last season’s “Millionaire” celeb edition (I was part of that show, too) delivered the program’s highest ratings in syndication.

Other transmissions from Casa de Wayner: His collaboration with renowned record producer Butch Vig (who produced Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album) has been pushed back to later this year so Vig can tour with Garbage. Vig is co-producer and drummer for the alt-rock band.

These to remarkably dissimilar artists were connected by the upcoming movie “Puppy Love,” a dramatic comedy starring Hopper Penn and Paz de la Huerta that was shot this spring in Edmonton, Canada and due out this year. Newton has what he’s called “an extended cameo” in the movie; Vig is producing the movie’s soundtrack and has collaborated with Newton on a pair of new songs for the film.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.