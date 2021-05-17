‘Aces’ ups ante with David Spade, Ray Romano retuning

“Aces of Comedy” headliner David Spade is co-headlining with Fortune Feimster on Aug. 20-21, and again with Ray Romano on Oct. 1-2 and Dec. 17-18.

The “Aces of Comedy” series seems a bottomless well of funny. David Spade, Fortune Feimster, Ray Romano, Daniel Tosh, Tim Allen and Nikki Glaser have been announced to an already superlative parade of star stand-ups at Mirage Theater.

Spade is co-headlining with Feimster on Aug. 20-21, and again with Romano on Oct. 1-2 and Dec. 17-18. Spade and Romano are returning as co-headliners. Romano has been an “Aces” favorite for nearly a decade, since the days he headlined with Brad Garrett.

Returning, too, are Glazer (Sept. 17), Tosh (Sept. 24-25; Oct. 15-16; Nov. 12-13) and Allen (Nov. 5-6). Also, previously announced headliners Gabriel Iglesias, Bill Maher and Tom Segura all have added dates to their original “Aces” schedules.

Iglesias has tacked on Sept. 10-12, Maher has added Nov. 26-27 and Segura Jan. 7-8. (Tickets for the new shows and added dates are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at mirage.com/aces or ticketmaster.com).

Mirage Theater still is home to headlining magician Shin Lim. The full theater lineup is yet to be formally announced, and also in the hopper is a live-entertainment concept at Capri Room (formerly 1 Oak Nightclub). We’re on the case, per usual.

