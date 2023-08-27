Adele bows to Beyoncé, recalls backstage collapse

Adele has performed in every scheduled show during her entire 24-weekend run at Caesars. She’s worked out to keep herself stage-ready, but the condition has resurfaced.

Pop superstar resumes her "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this weekend. (Raven B. Varona)

Adele performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Chronic back problems. An attempt at an “everybody on mute moment.” And a public love fest with two fellow superstars.

That’s the latest news wrap from “Weekends With Adele” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The “Rolling In The Deep” vocalist told her audience her chronic sciatica attacks rendered her unable to move backstage after a recent show. A member of the production crew found her. She has also been forced to “waddle” because of the condition, which sends pain down both legs from the lower spine.

She sat during a show this weekend, saying, “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica,” and told the crowd of the previous incident, “They picked my whole body up off the floor.”

She has mentioned her back condition as she fired T-shirts into the crowd with her handheld cannon. “I’ve got two more,” she said in a show in January. “I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica.”

On Friday, she attempted to replicate Beyoncé’s, “everybody on mute” moment, when the superstar asks her crowd to be quiet as she sings “Energy.” Fans at Adele’s show largely ignored the call, continuing to yammer away.

“You (expletive) failed miserably,” Adele kidded. “When I sing ‘everybody on mute,’ you have to be (expletive) quiet.”

Also this weekend, from the stage, Adele praised Miley Cyrus’s new single, “Used To Be Young.”

“I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’s new song,” Adele says from the piano, in a video captured by a fan Friday night. Cyrus caught the post and responded, “I thought of you often while writing this song — always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished.”

