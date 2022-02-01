Adele says she’ll perform live — in London, for Brits Awards

Her Colosseum residency on hold, Adele is set to join the annual Brit Awards show in her native England.

Adele is shown at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Cliff Lipson/CBS)

A week and a half after pulling all of her dates in her Colosseum residency, Adele says she’s performing live — next week, at the Brit Awards show in her native London.

The superstar posted to her social media pages, “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

The message was Adele’s first post since Jan. 21, when she said, “I have the best fans in the world!” This grateful message was posted a day after Adele’s announcement she was taking down all dates in her “Weekends With Adele” series at Caesars Palace.

Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8DsDPcH8ph — Adele (@Adele) February 1, 2022

The 24-show residency was to open Jan. 21 and run through April 16. None of the dates have been rescheduled.

Adele’s reference to Graham is likely to be BBC late-night host Graham Norton. Rich is almost certainly Adele’s boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. In unconfirmed reports, the couple had reportedly been under serious duress as a result of the challenges related to the “Weekends” production.

Similarly unconfirmed reports indicated Adele had pulled out of her Brits Awards appearance altogether.

The Brit Awards, presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), are scheduled for Feb. 8 at London’s O2 Arena. Initially, Adele was to perform live via satellite from Los Angeles, as she would have been anchored to her shows on the Strip.

Adele cited COVID concerns in her camp, along with supply-chain snags, as the reasons for halting her Vegas shows. Now, as indicted in her tweet that she is “performing at the Brits,” she is able to sing live.

British comedian Mo Gilligan is this year’s Brit Awards host.

Norton’s show with Adele can be viewed in the U.S. at 8 p.m. Pacific time Fridays on the Philo streaming platform. Penelope Cruz with Pedro Almodovar (who have collaborated once more on the new film “Parallel Mothers”), Scottish actor James McAvoy, and actress/singer/songwriter Nicole Lecky are this week’s guests. None are listed for Feb. 11.

The Graham show would mark Adele’s first televised interview since her chat with Oprah Winfrey aired Nov. 14, a little more than two weeks before the “Weekends” announcement.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.