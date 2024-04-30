Why two magical stars at The Mirage are parting ways

One just got an extension at the Las Vegas Strip venue that will soon become Hard Rock Las Vegas. The other is moving to a new venue this summer.

Illusionist Shin Lim poses for a portrait onstage ahead of the reopening of his show, "Limitless," at The Mirage in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In blackjack, it’s called splitting aces.

Master illusionist Shin Lim and the dazzling mentalist Colin Cloud, who have shared a production at The Mirage, are ending their partnership in the Lim-fronted “Limitless” effective July 1.

Lim is extending his show at Mirage Theater through Sept. 2. Cloud opens “Colin Cloud: Mastermind” the night after he closes with Lim, on July 2 at Harrah’s Cabaret.

Tickets for Lim’s new shows are on sale at ShinLimMagic.Com. For Cloud’s new production, which runs 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, at 6 p.m., tickets go on sale Thursday at ColinCloud.com.

Cloud takes over the time slot vacated by Tape Face, now performing at the Underground Theater (the original Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club space) at MGM Grand.

Lim’s extension means construction at The Mirage as the hotel is turned over to Hard Rock Las Vegas will not affect his shows this summer. Resort officials cited renovation plans as the reason “The Beatles Love” is ending its 18-year run at the hotel on July 7.

The only multiple champion on “America’s Got Talent,” Lim is a coveted headliner with strong sales and widespread name recognition. He has reportedly been courted by at least four venues on the Strip as he nears the end of his run at The Mirage.

Lim moved to Mirage Theater in 2019, taking over as the primary headliner as Terry Fator departed in 2020. Cloud has been the featured guest performer since Lim’s show opened four years ago.

The two joined a Zoom interview, a show of mutual support, this week as both prepped to move forward.

“For me, it’s always to like just put on a great show, just make sure the show quality is entertaining for the audience,” Lim said. “Whatever venue that happens to come to me, as long as it can help support a good production and make people feel like they’ve experienced magic, that’s what’s most important to me.”

Lim’s wife, Casey Thomas, joined the production in March. Thomas is an accomplished performer who performs an aerial card manipulation act. Lim also plans to employ a series of guest stars through September.

Expect Lior Suchard, a star mentalist out of Israel, to be among them.

“He’s really talented, really charismatic. I think he’ll work really well with the show,” Lim said. “There are others as well, but nothing like, ‘Oh, yeah, this guy’s gonna be with us for three years.’ I’m going to change it up.”

Cloud, whose show is produced by Mac King’s longtime business partner Bill Voelkner’s production company, says he’s not planning to have a sidekick in his new show. The native of Edinburgh hosts a run of shows at that city’s Festival Fringe in August as he launches his Strip production.

Cloud is coalescing the 10 one-man shows he’s developed over the years for “Mastermind.” His show blends deduction, mentalism and comedy.

“The way that I’m planning on doing the show, even the way that my show will start, is going to be very weird,” Cloud said. “It’s going to be very different from the beginning. It just wouldn’t make sense to have someone come out and do any sort of opening spots within that bit in the show.”

Lim praised Cloud for his stage chops and showbiz experience.

“I just want to say how grateful I am of Colin, all these years that you’ve spent on my show,” Lim said, addressing Cloud during the Zoom chat. “I’ve learned so much from you from dealing with hecklers, crazy spectators and drunks. I’ve learned so much just watching you.”

Cloud laughed and said, “I guess that’s from all I had time in Scotland … It’s nothing new for me.”

