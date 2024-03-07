‘It’s beyond ridiculous’: Las Vegas stuntman slams Oscars for snub

Las Vegas-based Richard Hopkins is unhappy the stunt community is not on the list of nominees, again, as Hollywood prepares for the Academy Awards this Sunday.

Las Vegas stuntman and character actor Rich Hopkins, shown aflame during a film shoot, decries the fact there is no Oscar award for stunt professionals. (Rich Hopkins)

Las Vegas stuntman and character actor Rich Hopkins, shown here as Spider-Man, decries the fact there is no Oscar award for stunt professionals. (Rich Hopkins)

Las Vegas stuntman and character actor Rich Hopkins, shown here scaling a skyscraper during a day on the job, decries the fact there is no Oscar award for stunt professionals. (Rich Hopkins)

Las Vegas-based stuntman and character actor Rich Hopkins, shown here hanging out at work, decries the fact there is no Oscar award for stunt professionals. (Rich Hopkins)

Rich Hopkins’ career is on fire. Really.

A stuntman for 36 years and a Las Vegas resident, Hopkins has appeared in more than 300 films and TV projects. He was most recently cast last year as “The Trucker” in Nicolas Cage’s “Sympathy for the Devil,” and he played an FBI agent in Mel Gibson’s “Boneyard.”

In September, Hopkins provided safety oversight for U2’s “Atomic City” video in downtown Las Vegas (not an action-adventure, but the band did play on a stage set on a moving flatbed truck).

Hopkins has also appeared on “CSI: Vegas.” He has portrayed Spider-Man, scaled skyscrapers and dangled from helicopters.

For those who remember the Lee Majors’ 1980s series “The Fall Guy,” Hopkins is him. His body of work, sacrificing his battered body, should earn him consideration for an Academy Award.

But Oscar doesn’t perform stunts. Hopkins’ community is not on the list of nominees, again, as the 96th annual Academy Awards telecast approaches Sunday. Jimmy Kimmel is back as host, with the show airing live at 4 p.m. Pacific time on ABC.

In 1992, Hopkins founded the company Thrillseekers Unlimited, which places stunt professionals in TV and film projects. In his career, the “King of Extreme,” as he is known, has become an expert in fire burns, high falls, zip lines, air rams, ratchets, wire work, weapons, bullet hits (using squibs, or exploding fake-blood packets), car transfers, stunt driving and stunt fighting.

In that time, the industry vet has decried the absence of an Oscar for stunt performers.

“The Academy acknowledges pretty much every single category in the industry, except us,” the stuntman and character actor says. “It is beyond ridiculous and insulting to not include us. We add production value to any project, and our contributions are important and tangible.”

Hopkins goes on to say it is “unclear” why the industry’s most prestigious awards body would not honor these stunt pros. “I would love to take the members of the Academy for a ride in a stunt car, have them follow me off of a skyscraper, or even do a fire stunt with me. I promise after that, they will understand and respect our craft.”

The stunt community’s push for recognition has been somewhat splintered. A few Facebook groups and several leading stunt professionals, led by Hopkins, have approached the Academy. The awards’ governing body considered adding the category this past July, but the effort fell short of approval.

As Hopkins notes, the Screen Actors Guild and Emmys present stunt awards. But not the “granddaddy” of all entertainment awards. As he says, “It’s time,” and maybe next year.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.