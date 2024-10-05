Travis Scott, and 60K attendees, in first-time Las Vegas event

ComplexCom is coming to Las Vegas for the first time next month, and it’s going to be huge.

ComplexCon has also been staged in Long Beach since its inception, but never close to this breadth. This year’s ComplexCon will expand by four times in size, taking up more than 1 million square feet. The number of brands, exclusive merchandise drops, activations and experiences are at all-time highs. (ComplexCon)

ComplexCon is making its Las Vegas debut on Nov. 16-17, having been founded in Long Beach in 2016. The event takes over Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. (ComplexCon)

ComplexCon might be an unfamiliar title to many Las Vegans. But the idea of 60,000 visitors to the city is something we know about.

A massive merger of fashion, music art and food is making its Las Vegas debut on Nov. 16-17, having been founded in Long Beach in 2016. The event takes over Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall, with rap superstar Travis Scott the Sunday night headliner and event’s artistic director.

Playboi Carti and Opium are among the Nov. 16 performers.

Scott is bringing CactusCon to ComplexCon for the first time, drawing in his apparel brand, Cactus Jack. The event is a retail bonanza for ticket holders, showcasing many items exclusive to the festival and more than three dozen popular brands.

“Travis Scott helped inaugurate the first ComplexCon, and we are excited to welcome him back with an expanded role and as the Sunday night headliner,” Complex CEO Aaron Levant says in a statement. “Travis Scott defines this generation of Complex fans, and we are excited to be working with him in our new home in Las Vegas.”

Levant has likened ComplexCon to a modern-day iteration of the recurring Worlds Fair events of yesteryear. The exec noted at a preview event last week at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, ComplexCon is in a three-year contract with the LVCVA to hold the event at the Convention Center. But the vision is to stage it in Las Vegas, every year.

She’s up, and running

Amy Saunders “Mavericks” is open for previews at Plaza Showroom. Saunders is sharp as host, even with a two-year layoff since her show moved out of its Cheapshot location on Fremont East. The rotation of acts will offer something for any taste, especially if vintage, carnival-style entertainment is your thing.

Mr. & Mrs. G. of Crossbowstunts (aka Ottavio and Naomi Brenkman), swung in from their scheduling performance at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix to appear in Thursday’s show. Julie Atlas Muz is back with her zombie-hand act; the burlesque icon is a former Miss Exotic World and appeared in “Absinthe” in New York four years before the show premiered in Vegas.

“Mavericks” is unique, especially as a ticketed show downtown. Plaza Showroom is gorgeous — the foliage in the middle of the venue is a shrewd touch. The show has value (starting with a $35 ticket, no fees, for locals), but it is not a cheap experience. These are expert performers and time-honored act. The key is informing the neighborhood, and beyond, the retro-styled venue a cool hang. It is that. Just give this one some time.

Cool Hang Alert

Vegas icon Frank Marino’s “Diva-Licious Drag Brunch,” where Eggs Benedict meet Dionne Warwick, is back at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at DW Bistro in The Gramercy. Beyonce, Pink, Cher and Lizzo are among the portrayals. Go to DWBistro.com for ticket intel, and to reserve.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.