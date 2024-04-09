75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Hard Rock’s plans for Mirage move forward with ‘Beatles’ closure

The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The volcano is seen at the Mirage on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/La ...
The volcano is seen at the Mirage on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Mirage volcano ignites for the first time after being closed for most of February on Friday ...
The Mirage volcano ignites for the first time after being closed for most of February on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Crews work on the Ellis Island casino expansion project. The expanded casino floor is expected ...
Off-Strip hotel-casino launches expansion
A guest won a $718,073.13 jackpot Sunday, April 7, 2024, on a Dollar Storm Mega Grand Link slot ...
$718K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino, as seen on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
Downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino looking for new GM
Heavy construction equipments are seen outside Tropicana hotel-casino, on Monday, April 1, 2024 ...
Bally’s could sell Tropicana land, analyst says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 4:54 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2024 - 5:01 pm

Hard Rock International will begin putting its touch on The Mirage, more than two years after the Seminole Tribe-owned gaming and hospitality company announced its plans to change the iconic Strip resort.

Operators will close the Cirque Du Soleil residency, the Beatles LOVE, in July to begin development of its planned renovations and rebrand to Hard Rock Las Vegas.

The last show is July 7, according to the Canadian entertainment company. A Tuesday internal memo from Mirage President Joe Lupo said that construction will only impact the Love Theatre “at this time.” He said the construction activity follows demolition work removing the property’s former animal habitat, which began in December.

“While I understand this will come as sad news to many, it marks another step in the transformation of our property to the new Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel and Casino,” Lupo in the memo.

It’s unclear when construction will start — and to what extent. An internal memo sent to Cirque du Soleil workers said the entire property was expected to close for a renovation, but later a spokesperson said that information was inaccurate.

“There has not been a confirmed date of when renovation will start, nor if or when the property will close ahead of the renovation plans,” spokesperson said.

Hard Rock acquired The Mirage’s operations from casino giant MGM Resorts International in December 2022 for more than $1 billion in cash. (But plans were announced a year before that.) Casino landlord Vici Properties owns The Mirage’s real estate and has said its lease with Hard Rock calls for initial annual rent of $90 million.

Hard Rock International officials want to change the Strip skyline with a guitar-shaped hotel tower. The 660–foot-tall. all-suite tower, with a podium below it, received planning approval from Clark County officials during a March 2023 meeting. The proposed tower is designed to resemble back-to-back guitars with “brightly lit strings” and would feature floor-to-ceiling glass panes, Hard Rock attorneys told county officials in planning documents at the time. The concept emulates a smaller guitar-shaped hotel tower in Florida.

Mirage’s volcano, one of the last free shows on the Strip, will be nixed at the Hard Rock property. The new guitar tower is expected to be built on the same spot, close to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Planning documents submitted to the county show the renovations planned in the Mirage’s existing footprint. Operators are expected to add 70,000 square feet to the existing live theater, 6,500 square feet of retail and 60,000 square feet of ballroom space, along with renovations to the pool deck and north valet. Lastly, the design plans call for a 111,000-square-foot, low-rise expansion along the south side of the property.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
After drug scare, CCSD police K-9s back on duty
recommend 2
Tourists spent big money in Las Vegas during F1. Was it more than Super Bowl 58?
recommend 3
Boulder City official leaving role next month
recommend 4
Lawsuit to block Nevada election worker protection law dismissed
recommend 5
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s Madison Castellon
recommend 6
Knights’ new forward says ‘I know I will be better’ after debut