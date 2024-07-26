IGT, Everi to be acquired in $6.3B deal
Apollo Management, which operates The Venetian on the Strip, will combine and take the two manufacturers private.
IGT and Everi Holdings, gaming equipment manufacturers that announced a merger in February, are both being acquired by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for $6.3 billion, the companies announced Friday.
Apollo, which operates The Venetian on the Strip, indicated it would take the new entity private once the deal closes, which is expected in the third quarter of 2025.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
