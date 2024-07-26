IGT, Everi to be acquired in $6.3B deal

Apollo Management, which operates The Venetian on the Strip, will combine and take the two manufacturers private.

What does Bally’s merger mean to A’s ballpark plan?

Tourists take a gondola ride in the Grand Canal at the Venetian hotel-casino photographed, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

IGT and Everi Holdings, gaming equipment manufacturers that announced a merger in February, are both being acquired by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for $6.3 billion, the companies announced Friday.

Apollo, which operates The Venetian on the Strip, indicated it would take the new entity private once the deal closes, which is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.