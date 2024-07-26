106°F
California visitor hits $419K table game jackpot at off-Strip casino

John, a visitor from California, won $419,743 with a 7-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker at South Point in Las Vegas.
John, a visitor from California, won $419,743 with a 7-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2024 - 12:33 pm
 

A visitor from California enjoyed his stay in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

John won $419,743 with a 7-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker at South Point, according to the casino’s X account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting strong in the north.

Binion’s

Way to go, Carol!

Boulder Station

Filling screens for profit.

Cannery

Cascading coins once again.

M Resort

An incredible haul off a $5 spin.

Palms

Turning $25 into $20K.

Sam’s Town

Scoring big with a seven-spot.

Santa Fe Station

Doubling up the fun.

