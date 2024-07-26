California visitor hits $419K table game jackpot at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several recent jackpots across the region.

John, a visitor from California, won $419,743 with a 7-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point via X)

A visitor from California enjoyed his stay in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

John won $419,743 with a 7-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker at South Point, according to the casino’s X account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting strong in the north.

Celebrating big wins! Congrats to our guest's fantastic $16k victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/u9BXCNVpsl — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 24, 2024

Binion’s

Way to go, Carol!

Congratulations to our lucky Binion’s jackpot winner Carol from Ohio! She was playing our Little Shop of Horrors for about 10 minutes landing the bonus landing all wilds for a nice hand pay of over $27,000! #binions #lasvegas #jackpot pic.twitter.com/qx5ZdiwICd — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) July 26, 2024

Boulder Station

Filling screens for profit.

Cannery

Cascading coins once again.

M Resort

An incredible haul off a $5 spin.

Imagine: You stop in to redeem your free play and end up winning the Grand Jackpot Progressive! $87,216.00 total! 😍🎰 pic.twitter.com/vErQTEgGe2 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) July 23, 2024

Palms

Turning $25 into $20K.

Sam’s Town

Scoring big with a seven-spot.

Raise you hand if you are a Keno player! 🙋 What an incredible win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/u0NnztiuKy — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 22, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Doubling up the fun.

A weekend of winners! Here are a couple progressive that hit for Santa Fe slot guests yesterday: $12,728.92 Buffalo Link

$18,275.96 on Smokin Hot Stuff pic.twitter.com/YzpMWRNAuQ — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 22, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.