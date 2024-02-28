63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Fire it up: The Mirage’s free volcano show returning to the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2024 - 11:17 am
 
People watch the volcano show on the Strip outside The Mirage on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in L ...
People watch the volcano show on the Strip outside The Mirage on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The free volcano show at The Mirage will restart on Friday after a temporary closure, resort officials said Wednesday.

The iconic Strip-side attraction will run nightly every hour from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to the resort. The volcano was closed for most of February, when Paramount Global took over the space for an interactive fan activation during Super Bowl week. A giant stage replaced the resort lagoon, and the volcano, which normally shoots up flames during an hourly show, was rebuilt to look like a mountain.

Hard Rock International, operators of the Mirage, plan to build a 660-foot tall guitar-shaped hotel tower in the same spot as the volcano when the company transforms the Strip property into its Hard Rock brand. Resort representatives have not yet announced a final show date for the attraction.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
Another Strip property raises resort fees
Another Strip property raises resort fees
Super Bowl vs. F1: ‘Like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl vs. F1: ‘Like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Culinary Union strike averted at 3 Strip-area resorts
Culinary Union strike averted at 3 Strip-area resorts
Culinary, resort employers reach deals to avoid citywide strike
Culinary, resort employers reach deals to avoid citywide strike