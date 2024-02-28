Fire it up: The Mirage’s free volcano show returning to the Strip

The free show on the Las Vegas Strip was temporarily halted to make way for a Paramount Mountain fan attraction during Super Bowl week.

People watch the volcano show on the Strip outside The Mirage on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The free volcano show at The Mirage will restart on Friday after a temporary closure, resort officials said Wednesday.

The iconic Strip-side attraction will run nightly every hour from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to the resort. The volcano was closed for most of February, when Paramount Global took over the space for an interactive fan activation during Super Bowl week. A giant stage replaced the resort lagoon, and the volcano, which normally shoots up flames during an hourly show, was rebuilt to look like a mountain.

Hard Rock International, operators of the Mirage, plan to build a 660-foot tall guitar-shaped hotel tower in the same spot as the volcano when the company transforms the Strip property into its Hard Rock brand. Resort representatives have not yet announced a final show date for the attraction.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.