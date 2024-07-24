High-end fashion brand opens store at Fontainebleau

The store is the first in Las Vegas for the luxury brand, which joins Chrome Hearts, Missoni and Vittorio Borghese at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The luxury fashion brand alexanderwang has opened its first Las Vegas store at Fontainebleau.

The 2,500-square-foot store, from a brand founded in 2005 by award-winning American fashion designer Alexander Wang, will be the first to offer the company’s Bridal Capsule Collection of best-selling men’s and women’s fashions.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic brand like alexanderwang,” said Brooke Soffer, Fontainebleau’s vice president of corporate retail. “We pride ourselves on our commitment to delivering unique, luxury experiences for our guests – and adding alexanderwang to our repertoire does just that.”

Kristin Pasternak, chief commercial officer for alexanderwang, called the store a flagship location.

“As a leader in luxury hospitality, Fontainebleau Las Vegas demonstrates a deep understanding of experiential retail curation, and we’re thrilled to welcome our global and Las Vegas communities to our new store.”

The new store also will be the first in Nevada to offer the popular Ricco bag line. It joins Chrome Hearts, Giuseppe Zanotti, Missoni and Vittorio Borghese among the Strip hotel-casino’s retail stores.

