Italian fashion brand opens store in Strip’s newest hotel-casino

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new luxury retailer is open at Fontainebleau hotel-casino.

Italian fashion brand Vittorio Borghese has opened a 1,100-square-foot store on the Las Vegas Strip hotel’s second floor.

The store, which was designed by Laboratorio di Architettura e Design, offers a selection of bespoke suits, tailored shirts and other contemporary casual wear and accessories for men. The store also sells Andrea Ventura Firenze footwear, Valstar Milano outerwear, Smedley handcrafted knitwear and accessories by Andrea D’Amico Bologna.

“Vittorio Borghese is truly a welcome addition to the resort’s retail collection,” Fontainebleau Development Vice President of Corporate Retail Brooke Soffer said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on partnering with true originals, and what Vittorio Borghese brings to the table speaks to the individualistic and refined tastes of our guests, and it reinforces our vision to introduce new fashion and brands to the market, unique to Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

The new store joins other retailers at Fontainebleau, including Chrome Hearts, Missoni, Morris & Co., and Giuseppe Zanotti, among others. The 90,000-square-foot Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail district is located on two levels within the resort.