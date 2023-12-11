Where to shop when Fontainebleau opens

Eight retail concepts will open at the north Strip luxury resort when it finally opens its doors on Wednesday.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shoppers visiting the Fontainebleau during its opening days will be able to peruse jewelry, handcrafted chocolate, Italian designer clothing and shoes, among others, the new resort-casino announced Monday.

Brooke Soffer, vice president of corporate retail at Fontainebleau Development, said the 90,000-square-foot collection, spread across two levels, will unveil eight retail spaces at the opening with more expected to open throughout 2024.

“Our approach to retail is centered around ‘unexpected gems’ – curating luxury brands and products that are not commonly found on the Strip,” Soffer said in a news release. “Just as we have done for decades, we have sought out brand partners beyond the traditional, emphasizing uniqueness and the ability to develop a connection with our guests. This way, every interaction between guests and our retail partners becomes part of their Fontainebleau Las Vegas memories. They’re able to look at every piece as a beloved keepsake from their time with us.”

The north Strip property opens late Wednesday.

Retailers set to open with the property on Wednesday include:

Chrome Hearts: a 2,100-square-foot luxury jewelry, eyewear and apparel boutique located on the first level with handmade products from its Hollywood factory.

Giuseppe Zanotti: An Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer’s Las Vegas flagship store. The 1,800-square-foot shop is on the Bleau galerie level.

Missoni: An Italian fashion house brings its designs across a diverse range of products like ready-to-wear collections, beachwear, accessories and home furniture. The 1,800-square-foot shop is on the Bleau galerie level.

Cocoa Dolce: A handcrafted chocolate shop, originally from Wichita, is located on the Bleau galerie level.

Ora: An original store from the resort specializing in designer accessories and fragrances is located on the Bleau galerie level.

Lapis: A retail shop at the entrance of the hotel’s Lapis Spa and Wellness offers skin care and makeup, activewear, casual loungewear, lingerie, jewelry and gifting options.

Morris & Co.: Named for the acclaimed architect behind Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the 2,400-square-foot shop sells designer jewelry, accessories, luxurious gifts andaccessories, branded merchandise and more. It’s located on the Bleau galerie level.

FB Express: A convenience and gift shop adjacent to the main lobby entrance sells on-the-go beverages, snacks, sundries and other items.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.