See what’s inside the Paramount mountain attraction in front of The Mirage

The free four-day experience, complete with the mountain atop the volcano, celebrates some of the most popular TV shows in the Paramount library.

See what's inside that massive Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mirage’s volcano is turned into a mountain for Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

SponegBob and Patrick from the show “SpongeBob SquarePants” join the Drumbots in a song at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Gayle King welcomes people to the opening of Paramount’s temporary installment in front of the Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A “1923” themed installment by Paramount is seen in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A “1923” themed installment by Paramount is seen in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A “Bob Marley: One Love” themed room is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A “Sistas” themed room is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Spongebob merchandise is seen on a mannequin at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Cheerleaders cheer at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A Big Ten photo installment is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

People walk through the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A Nickelodeon themed space is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Star Trek costumes are seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A Star Trek themed room is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A “Halo” themed room is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas couldn’t come to the mountain, so Paramount brought the mountain to Las Vegas.

The snow-capped peak that’s taken over the Mirage volcano, a tribute to the Paramount logo, is just for looks. But it serves as advance advertising, and a bit of a mood enhancement, for “Expedition Vegas.”

The free four-day experience celebrates some of the most popular television shows in the Paramount library, with challenges, photo-ops, a motion simulator and swag. It’s all leading up to coverage of the Super Bowl, which can be seen on CBS and Paramount+. A special slime-filled presentation will air on Nickelodeon.

As seen during Wednesday’s preview party at the massive attraction in front of The Mirage, guests can:

• Experience a simulated gondola ride narrated by Jim Nance and Tony Romo.

• See costumes and props from the Paramount+ shows “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Halo.”

• Solve puzzles like those in “Survivor” and MTV’s “The Challenge.”

• Enjoy a Nickelodeon kids’ zone.

• Relax in a spa suite from “Tyler Perry’s Sistas.”

• Sing in a karaoke bar tied to the CBS drama “Fire Country.”

• Look for apparitions in a re-creation of the Woodstone B&B from the CBS comedy “Ghosts.”

• Take part in photo-ops for “South Park,” “Yellowstone” and its prequel “1923,” and the upcoming movie “Bob Marley: One Love.”

• And kick a soccer ball at targets to represent coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Paramount’s “Expedition Vegas” is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Register for free tickets at feverup.com/m/147901.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.