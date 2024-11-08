U2 Sphere concert show adds dates in ’25

The U2 concert film alternates with the “Postcard From Earth” film by Darren Aronofsky.

U2 performs on the opening night of the band's Sphere residency on Sept. 9, 2023. (Rich Fury)

U2 performs surrounded by "Nevada Ark," a visual art piece created by Es Devlin that depicts Nevada's endangered species, during the final night of U2's Sphere residency on March 2, 2024. (Rich Fury)

U2 is extending its virtual stay at Sphere.

“V U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas” has been extended to the end of February with 22 shows. The last date on the books is Feb. 27. Show dates and times vary, either 7 or 9:30 p.m. (Go to ticketmaster.com for intel and to book.)

The concert experience alternates with the theatrical “Postcard From Earth” film by Darren Aronofsky, which is on an open-ended run.

“V U2” opened in September and was originally selling to the end of December. The show captures the band during its sold-out series from September 2023 through this past March. The series was billed as a “venue launch,” which it was, rather than residency. The band played to 700,000 fans — more than 40 capacity performances.

The U2 theatrical show is the first concert film shot with Sphere’s Big Sky high-res camera system, its Holopolot Immersive Sound System. The haptic, or “shaking,” seats are activated. The seating plot is similar to “Postcard From Earth,” with a capacity of about 5,000 fans.

The Eagles continue as primary headliners through March. A Sphere-styled adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” is reportedly being developed for a Q2, or May, premiere. Published reports put the cost of that project at $80 million, or $1 million a minute, for the edited Vegas version.

