Report: ‘Wizard’ production would cost Sphere $80M

Luring the flying monkeys into the Sphere will cost $80 million, or $1 million a minute, according to a published report.

A truncated version of “The Wizard of Oz” is edging close to reality for the bulbous wonder, according to a report from the New York Post published Monday. Citing sources, the Post says Sphere Entertainment Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan is spending $80 million on the 80-minute project.

Sphere officials have declined comment on the report.

Dolan and officials from Warner Brothers, which holds the film’s licensing, are said to be “nearing a deal,” according to the pub. But an independent source familiar with the planning says WB has not yet approved the project’s “creative vision.”

The Sphere-ical adaptation of the 1939 classic would run about 20 minutes shorter than its original 105-minute theatrical length. The original Technicolor film needs to be transferred to the Sphere’s vaunted, wrap-around, 18K, LED technology.

The timeline is not established, but it would be in the distant future. Serious work on the production, to be enacted at the Sphere’s Big Dome prototype in Burbank, Calif., has not even started.

“Postcard From Earth,” from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, continues to run up to three times a day. The theatrical event is paired with the Atrium pre-show under the title “Sphere Experience,” drawing between 1,000-5,000 per showing. Tickets run about $105-$275 apiece, and that project is the Sphere’s lead revenue source.

A knight, a chair and whiskey

Rod Stewart took to a barber’s chair at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails on Saturday night. It seemed he was getting a haircut, but he was instead pitching his Wolfie’s Whisky, a bottle of which he clutched as he posed for pics. (My most recent haircut was actually in that chair, sans booze.)

Saturday marked the brand’s one-year anniversary, which Stewart celebrated with his business partner and Wolfie’s Whisky CEO Duncan Frew. The rock legend celebrated with his wife, Penny Lancaster; and his family, including his children Sean, Liam and Renee Stewart, as well Liam’s newlywed wife, Nicole Artukovich, and Frew’s wife, Lauren.

Stewart later sang an a capella rendition of a capella performance of “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You,” and a crowd-involved “Ooh La La” with backup singers, Holly Brewer, Becca Kotte, JoAnne Harper, and the Radio XX, an all-star rock band of Ben Carey (formerly of Lifehouse and Savage Garden), Bryce Soderberg (Lifehouse), Toby Rand (Rockstar Supernova finalist) and drummer Al Seratto.

You might remember Kotte from the Vegas run of “Rock of Ages.” I certainly do. That’s the show that brought us Mark Shunock of The Space and the esteemed Troy Burgess (whose wife, Yessi Burgess, has been a “Fantasy” at Luxor and Belle de Nuit at Voltaire co-star), among many talented stage performers.

Stewart is running up on his finale of his residency production at the Colosseum on Wednesday night, ending a 13-year run. He’s also marking his 200th show. We’ve had a ball, soccer and otherwise, with Sir Rod and his team.

Don’t hang the saddle yet

“Tour” is the operative word in Aerosmith’s announcement it is retiring. The band is retiring from touring, specifically.

And we can accurately impart that a tour is not a sit-down, residency production.

It is true that Steven Tyler has been forced to drop tour dates, and touring entirely, because of chronic vocal issues. But a tour is far more demanding than a residency show. Tours mean planes, limos, trudging from suite to stage, stage to suite, suite to airport, rinse and repeat. Forty shows. Every three days, a different city.

From here, the announcement does not mean Aerosmith wouldn’t again perform shows here and there (especially here, where the band headlined Park Theater/Dolby Live). I’m reading the tea leaves on this. But that language is very specific, and leaves open the possibility of more Aerosmith, even in small bites.

Still ‘Wannabe’ filling the room

The “Spice Wannabe” Spice Girls tribute show has closed at Thunderland Showroom after one year. SPI Entertainment founder Adam Steck is reviewing options, saying he most likely will fill the vacancy in the first quarter of 2025 — if at all. He has a strong lineup without a new production.

Thunderland Showroom (and before that, Excalibur Showroom) has staged some bonafide Las Vegas success stories. Thunder From Down Under is the anchor show and has been a showroom cornerstone since July 2002. “Australian Bee Gees Show” is on an 11-year run. Louie Anderson ran for seven years in Steck’s company, and ventriloquist Ronn Lucas also a solid headlining series.

Currently, Vegas magic legend Mac King (and his Cloak of Invisibility) is on his second three-year contract, having just renewed his partnership with SPI. King is the longest-running headliner on the Strip, 24 years dating to his opening at Harrah’s (today’s Horseshoe) in 2000. Anderson once referred to the Excalibur as the “low-caliber.” It’s not that today.

Cool Hang Alert

Grant Geissman Quintet is at Vic’s Las Vegas in Symphony Park at 7-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No cover, no minimums, reservations encouraged.

PodKats episodes

