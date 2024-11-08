Barry Manilow is back with Las Vegas Christmas show

Barry Manilow is making its way back to Westgate’s International Theater on Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14.

Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he overtakes Elvis Presley's record of 636 performances in the venue on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Cue up, “Santa-Cabana.”

Not really. But Barry Manilow’s seasonal production “A Very Barry Christmas” is making its way back to Westgate’s International Theater. The shows run Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14.

For the second straight holiday season, the show is airing on NBC at 10 p.m. Dec. 19.

Backed by a bolstered horn section, Manilow will play his hits, including “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Looks Like We Made it.” From the holiday collection, look for “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Jingle Bells.”

The 81-year-old Brooklyn native announced in July an entire year of performances beginning Feb. 13-15. The schedule runs Thursdays-Fridays-Saturdays each month, roughly (no shows in July) through Dec. 11-13. That’s 48 dates in all. Tickets are on sale at the WestgateResorts.com web site at 10 a.m. Pacific time July 19.

“We’re sold out night after night after night, and the audiences are just great,” Manilow said in an interview in September 2023, as he closed in on Elvis’ record of 636 shows at International Theater. “It’s great. There’s no reason to not keep playing at the Westgate.”

Closing with Hush

Mayor Carolyn Goodman performed the final ribbon-cutting of her third and final term at about noon Thursday at Neonopolis. Goodman hosted the official opening of Hush Puppy Restaurant, the downtown outpost of the original eatery on West Charleston Boulevard.

Neonopolis owner Rohit Joshi, Hush Puppy co-owners Magdy and Eloise Amer, and outgoing Las Vegas Ward 6 City Councilman Cedric Crear were all on hand for the event. The new Hush Puppy is right next to Heart Attack Grill on Neonopolis’s lower level.

Neonopolis was developed during Jan Jones Blackhurst’s tenure as Las Vegas mayor, opening in May 2002. It has undergone many iterations, several businesses have come and gone, as Joshi battled early closings and air-conditioning issues.

But the real-estate magnate has continued to persevere, and seems to open a business every week. Two favorite entertainment venues, Notoriety Live and Don’t Tell Mama, are in the Neonopolis family.

Even an elevator ride is an interactive entertainment experience at Neonopolis.

“Fortunately for us, Joshi took this place under his wing,” Goodman said. “He said, ‘I’m going to build this thing if it’s the last thing I do.’ ”

Joshi reports that the hospitality center on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street is 90-percent leased and opened. In his remarks, Crear said, “Joshi is the best salesman I’ve ever known.”

Goodman said she felt a sense of nostalgia as she cut her final ribbon.

“It’s been fun, and now I get to spend more time with my husband,” she said. “But I’m not saying it’s totally over. Joshi might open another business before we leave today.”

What Works in Vegas

Maren Wade’s “Confessions of a Showgirl.” Years ago Wade and I worked on a column by that title. Now we have a stage show. Wade also has a book out, filled with highlights of her career and fun pics.

Wade used the book as a prop when she summoned me to the stage in Wednesday’s sold-out performance at Myron’s at the Smith Center. She had saved some editor’s notes from her column, such as, “Squat down is redundant. Just say ‘squat.’” Wade is emcee of “Lady Like” at Virgin Hotel’s 24 Oxford, a very fun and funny individuals who can also belt it.

New Music Alert

The popular Las Vegas singer Rita Lim is putting the final touches on her album, “Until The Stars Fall From The Sky.” Her two Dec. 12 shows at Vic’s Las Vegas are sold out, but keep checking on cancellations. Lim has five singles out now.

Lim’s hubby and the fabulous keyboardist Dave Siegel produced. If you ever catch Lim and Siegel’s act, at Bootleggeer Bistro or Tuscany’s Piazza Lounge, request “All You Get From Love is a Love Song.” You won’t be disappointed.

Cool Hang Alert

Vegas native and bonafide rocker Franky Perez returns his “Hot Vegas Nights” show to Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort at 9 p.m. Friday. Steve Stevens, Billy Idol’s longtime guitarist and a friend of Perez, is the special guest.

The show is back “by popular demand,” as they never return by “unpopular demand.” Perez is a force, there is a full band with horns and also showgirls. Additional dates are Nov. 9, Nov. 30 and Dec. 28. Go to stationcasinoslive.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.