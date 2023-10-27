Barry Manilow taping NBC Christmas show from Westgate

Barry Manilow is taping his annual Westgate Christmas show for network TV.

Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Look for some Copa-Santa-Cabana action from the Westgate during the holidays.

“Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas,” is scheduled at 10 p.m. Pacific time Dec. 11 on NBC. The concert special streams beginning Dec. 12 on Peacock.

NBC CELEBRATES THE WINTER HOLIDAYS WITH MUSIC LEGEND ‘BARRY MANILOW’S A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS’ One-Hour Music Special Will Feature the Best of Manilow for a Night of Timeless Hits and Festive Classics First-Time Special Will Stream the Next Day on Peacock Read more:… pic.twitter.com/39B5Mf0JvJ — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) October 27, 2023

The 80-year-old recording icon canceled his performance last Saturday, due to a case of the flu inside his camp. There has been no word if Manilow himself was ill. Regardless, the production is prepped for two closed tapings of the hourlong special Wednesday at International Theater.

The venue has a rich history of network-TV productions, as Liberace recorded his Vegas concert specials from the then-Las Vegas Hilton.

Manilow and a 24-piece orchestra will perform holiday classics, along with such hits as “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “Weekend in New England,” “I Write the Songs,” and “Looks Like We Made It.”

The recording icon surpassed Elvis Presley’s mark for most shows at International Theater in September with his 637th performance. His “Harmony” musical has opened for previews, and he’s just announced his final nine shows in the U.K. next May and June.

Coming soon — really

Veteran Vegas entertainment official Damian Costa now says the opening of Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant at Commercial Center is mid-November, tentatively. The launch has moved from late-July, to this month, and finally November.

Costa, founder of Pompey Entertainment, has directed a full overhaul of the venue, determined to bring classic-entertainment, dining and hospitality to the venue. Easy access, plenty of parking … We’ll be patient.

Tease this …

The Aces are making noise on social about hitting Usher’s show Friday night. A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Sydney Colson in the mix.

And this …

Donny Osmond is telling fans to block time the week of March 12. “More details coming soon,” he says on X.

Cool Hang Alert

David Perrico’s “Pop 40” band plays the Shag Room at Virgin Hotel from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. The vocally dexterous Lily Arce on the mic. The place thumps. No cover, but gotta be 21-over.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.