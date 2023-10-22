89°F
Kats

‘Flu season’ forces Barry Manilow to cancel at Westgate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2023 - 5:14 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2023 - 5:29 pm
Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he overtakes Elvis Pre ...
Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he overtakes Elvis Presley's record of 636 performances in the venue on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Barry Manilow has called out of Saturday night’s performance at Westgate’s International Theater, about two hours before showtime.

In a statement, a hotel rep announced: “Flu season has struck the Manilow camp. “We don’t have enough healthy members to put on a show tonight.”

Officials said they could not confirm if Manilow himself was sick, only confirming that flu “hit the camp.”

Initially, the explanation was “unforeseen circumstances” KO’d the show.

All ticket purchases will be refunded from their point of purchase.

In September, Manilow overtook Elvis Presley’s mark of total shows in the theater, surpassing 636 in a three-performance run.

Manilow missed a show in June because of a set malfunction blamed on human error (a stage hand pushed a button to cause the theater’s video wall to descend). The 80-year-old superstar also missed the opening of his Christmas show at Westgate on Dec. 1.

Manilow had checked into ER, and was found to be suffering from a case of atrial fibrillation (AFib), or an abnormal heartbeat. He performed an unscheduled matinee the following day.

